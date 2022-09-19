“There are a lot of chicken soup essays that I have learned successfully. Anyway, I look very bluffing.” Qin Hailu, who played the female boss in the popular female group portrait drama “Their Name”, recently said in an interview with some national media reporters. My own understanding of “strong women”.



“What is success in the end? I think raising your own children grows up, it is also success; you complete this month’s KPI in the workplace, it is also called success. Can a strong woman be vulnerable? People will accept her when she is vulnerable. Is it? I think people are very rich and multi-faceted, so don’t single out a certain aspect of her to evaluate.”







As a female group drama focusing on the living conditions of contemporary urban women, the three heroines Lei Li, Ren Duomei and Shen Jianan in “Their Names” represent three typical urban female groups. Lei Li, played by Qin Hailu, is one of the founders of a well-known shopping platform and a female executive. She is a strong woman in the play. The beautiful “full-time wife” regards running a family as her career, and is troubled by her original family in the process of realizing her dream; Shen Jianan, played by Weiwei, is a wealthy girl who has just returned from overseas. Just “rectify the workplace” with the energy of a newborn calf who is not afraid of tigers.



Since the broadcast of the play, it has aroused widespread attention and heated discussions on the Internet because it involves popular social topics such as strong women, older unmarried women, full-time wives, and native families. The three female protagonists’ friendship across ages and occupations, who know each other and help each other, has aroused a lot of resonance. And they boldly tear off the label given by the secular society, and the courage, wisdom and courage to live out their own style are also very admirable.







“Actually, I don’t set limits for myself, and character design has never been a criterion for me to choose a drama. I have also played bad people, imperfect people, and good people.” Talking about his own standards for choosing dramas , Qin Hailu said that as soon as she got the script of “Their Name”, she felt that “the language is very refined” and “there are concluding remarks on many things”, which makes people have a sense of “watching a cool drama”.



In “Their Names”, Qin Hailu’s performance successfully subverted the impression of “wearing suits and stereotyped faces” of strong women in previous film and television dramas, making the role of Lei Li flesh-and-blood, three-dimensional and plump, strong and fragile. People convince and love.



Qin Xiaolu also admitted that Director Mou Xiaojie’s unique aesthetic awareness stimulated her creative enthusiasm, and it was a very pleasant cooperation, “In the process of filming, he actually had many angles that were ‘unconventional’, which aroused my great enthusiasm. Creative interests, for example, he can shoot at a 45-degree angle behind my ears, and he can also shoot my side, even the front side, I think it is very interesting. Moreover, he has a very strong personal aesthetic understanding of the tone and art of the whole play When I saw the film for the first time, I was very surprised and very happy, because I saw completely different colors, different compositions and different new ways of telling stories.” Zeng Shixiang, a reporter from Xi’an Newspaper All Media