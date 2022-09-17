Home News Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After Attending the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and State Visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After Attending the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and State Visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After Attending the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and State Visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

2022-09-17

At midnight on September 16, President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing after attending the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and his state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission; State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi; He Lifeng, Chairman of the Reform Committee, and others arrived on the same plane.

On the afternoon of the 16th local time, after attending the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi Jinping walked from the venue to the airport to take a special plane back to China. President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Prime Minister Aripov of Uzbekistan saw them off outside the venue and at the airport respectively.

