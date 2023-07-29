Title: Actress Carmen Villalobos Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with New Boyfriend Frederick Oldenburg

Subtitle: Netizens speculate whether the couple is expecting their first child together

Actress Carmen Villalobos has been making headlines with her new relationship with boyfriend Frederick Oldenburg. Previously, Villalobos was in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Sebastián Caicedo, who has publicly shared his opinion about her new partner.

While most of the news surrounding Villalobos and Oldenburg’s relationship has been positive, they have faced some criticism from disapproving individuals. Despite this, it appears that the couple is happy and enjoying their time together.

Recently, Villalobos shared some photographs on her social media accounts from the finale of the second season of Top Chef VIP, a program in which she serves as a presenter. However, social media users noticed something different in the photos.

Numerous commenters pointed out that Villalobos seems to have a belly in the pictures, sparking pregnancy rumors involving Oldenburg. Additionally, in one of the photos, they can be seen kissing, and Oldenburg places his hand on her stomach, further fueling the speculations.

“The seventh baby photo on the way,” “If she has gained a little weight, it shows… Could it be that a baby is on the way?” “It smells like a new member,” “Obviously, her tummy has been noticeable for a while,” were some of the comments left by the actress’s followers.

It is worth mentioning that Oldenburg confirmed his relationship with the Colombian actress in January 2023.

As of now, neither Villalobos nor Oldenburg have addressed the pregnancy rumors. Fans and followers eagerly await an official announcement from the couple to confirm or deny the speculations surrounding their expanding family.

Despite the ongoing rumors, it is important to respect the privacy of Villalobos and Oldenburg. Until they choose to share any news regarding their personal lives, it is only fair to offer them support and well wishes for their relationship.

