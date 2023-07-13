Actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola’s Journey with Breast Cancer and Family Support

Title: Patricia Reyes Spíndola’s Inspiring Battle with Breast Cancer

Subtitle: Actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola’s journey through diagnosis, family reactions, and finding strength

Actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, known for her remarkable performances in films such as “The Street of Bitterness,” faced one of the most challenging chapters of her life when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, it was not the disease itself that shook her world, but rather the initial reaction and struggle her family faced in dealing with the news.

Reyes Spíndola has been open about her experience with breast cancer, sharing her story in a book titled “The Return Gives Many Lives,” a documentary called “Botero’s Tit,” and even incorporating humor into her talks and campaigns. Despite acknowledging that cancer is no laughing matter, she approached her battle with a sense of humor, lightening the emotional burden.

When the award-winning actress revealed her diagnosis to her family, she attempted to ease the tension with a playful pun, which unfortunately was not well-received. Her relatives reproached her for her seemingly light-hearted attitude, prompting her to keep her emotions to herself, not wanting to add to her family’s fear.

Aside from her acting career, Reyes Spíndola has also been identified as a woman of faith in esotericism. In 2011, she visited an astrologer named Mario Vannucci, seeking guidance regarding a property she was looking to acquire. During the consultation, Vannucci unexpectedly mentioned a dangerous and hereditary disease. Despite her curiosity about the new house, the cards repeatedly emphasized the need for self-care.

Strangely enough, her astrological visit coincided with a medical appointment set up by her sister for a routine check-up. The actress later discovered that the results of her mammography already hinted at the diagnosis. Eventually, the doctors confirmed that she had breast cancer.

Reyes Spíndola’s reaction to the devastating news surprised even herself. She berated herself for not shedding a single tear while her sister expressed her emotions openly. Feeling the weight of her family’s distress, she dedicated herself to calming everyone down.

Seeking solace, Reyes Spíndola confided in her niece, Jimena, about her emotions and the tarot card’s ominous prediction. Although Jimena initially dismissed it as nonsense, the actress found some solace in the fact that the tarot predicted she would overcome the disease.

Throughout her journey, Reyes Spíndola strived to shield her mother from worry and maintain a semblance of normalcy. She made slight changes to her appearance and constantly uplifted her family to prevent them from spiraling further into despair. While her loved ones shed tears upon seeing her, she managed to maintain a positive outlook.

The actress candidly shared that she would find moments to release her pent-up emotions, usually late at night within the confines of her newly built home. Hoping to enjoy her hard-earned sanctuary, she would allow herself to cry in privacy before resurfacing as if nothing had happened.

Since her diagnosis, Reyes Spíndola has been undergoing regular check-ups. In 2022, during one of these screenings, she underwent surgery to remove her womb and ovaries due to the presence of potentially malignant polyps. Fortunately, she did not require further treatment and swiftly returned to work, showcasing her unwavering determination.

As the actress continues to inspire others with her resilience, she serves as a powerful testament to the strength that lies within each person facing adversity. Reyes Spíndola’s journey reminds us that while the path may be challenging, a positive outlook and unwavering support can make all the difference.

