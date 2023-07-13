Aftermath of the Russian Retreat: Ukrainian Soldiers Confront the Debris Left Behind

Title: Ukrainian Soldiers Brave the Debris Left by Retreating Russians in Southern Ukraine Counteroffensive

Novodarivka, Ukraine – As Ukrainian soldiers inch closer to regaining control of southern Ukraine in their month-long counter-offensive against Russian forces, they find themselves navigating through a landscape marked by destruction and the remnants of war. The Russian retreat has left behind a trail of makeshift fortifications, military debris, and personal belongings, offering a disturbing reminder of the conflict’s toll.

A soldier from Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, Maksim, shared his experiences collecting curiosities discovered among the rubble, including a talisman made up of glitter-covered bullets attached to a keyring. “It’s not very nice,” he commented, highlighting the discomfort of living and fighting in positions formerly occupied by the Russians. “It doesn’t feel like home.”

The Ukrainian troops, including thousands of soldiers trained and equipped by the United States and other Western allies, initiated their counteroffensive in early June. The goal is to drive a wedge into Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, targeting key locations to weaken Russia’s hold on the region and disrupt its supply routes.

At present, Ukrainian forces are pressing forward at three different locations along the Russian defensive front. Their furthest point of advance has seen them form an eight-kilometer bulge in the defensive lines. A significant objective for Ukrainian commanders is to reach the Sea of Azov, around 88 kilometers away, thereby dividing the Russian-occupied south and severing the land bridge to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

As Ukrainian soldiers capture Russian trench lines, bunkers, and firing positions, they are confronted with the overwhelming task of dealing with the debris left behind. Continuous artillery bombardment has allowed little time for proper cleaning. The discarded clothing, bulletproof vests, ponchos, bedding, and military rations serve as constant reminders of the adversary they face.

Novodarivka, a town located in the plains of the Zaporizhzhia region, remains littered with the remnants of the occupying forces. The Ukrainian soldiers have also had the grim duty of recovering the remains of their fallen comrades who lost their lives defending the village in earlier stages of the conflict. Several bodies had been left untouched since April 2022, according to soldier Volodimir.

The retrieval mission was only made possible one month after the Ukrainian forces regained control over the town. Volodimir explained that the remains were reduced to skeletons, necessitating identification through DNA analysis. Despite their own losses, the soldiers demonstrated respect for the fallen Russian soldiers. Recoverable bodies were carefully collected, while others were respectfully covered with mounds of earth to control the deteriorating odor.

The 110th Territorial Defense Brigade, unlike newly trained units participating in the counter-offensive, has been engaged in combat in southern Ukraine for over a year. According to Sergeant Igor from the 110th, slow advances have been crucial to breaking the Russian defensive lines. He emphasized the need for infantry-driven, incremental progress.

The open farmlands present a new challenge for the Ukrainian soldiers trained by Western allies. Igor acknowledged that it takes time for the forward soldiers to adapt to this unique terrain. The loss of comrades can quickly impact morale among new recruits. However, he expressed confidence that, despite the challenges, progress was underway. “Soldiers will learn,” he said. “It’s complicated, and yes, it goes slowly. But the most important thing is that it is in process.”

As Ukrainian troops continue their push to regain control of southern Ukraine, they face not only the physical challenges of the battlefield but also the psychological toll of living and fighting among the debris left by their Russian adversaries. The long-term objectives of this counteroffensive are aimed at securing Ukraine’s sovereignty while significantly undermining Russia’s hold on the region.

