Joe Biden Considers Authorizing Shipment of Longer-Range Missiles to Ukraine: Zelensky Satisfied with Support

Title: Biden Considers Authorizing Shipment of Longer-Range Missiles to Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

US President Joe Biden has indicated that he is considering approving the shipment of longer-range Atacms missiles to Ukraine. The move comes as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its counteroffensive against Russia. Biden expressed his support while attending the NATO summit in Lithuania, highlighting the need for artillery shells, which are currently in short supply. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed satisfaction with the international support received thus far.

US President Joe Biden has stated his consideration of authorizing the shipment of longer-range Atacms missiles to Ukraine, responding to Kyiv’s request to bolster its defense capabilities against Russia. Speaking at the NATO summit in Lithuania, Biden confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding the potential provision of these weapons to Ukraine.

When asked about the possibility of sending Atacms missiles to Ukraine, Biden responded affirmatively. However, he noted that Ukraine already possesses a tactical missile equivalent and emphasized that the country’s immediate need lies in the availability of artillery shells, which are currently in short supply. Efforts are underway to address this shortage, Biden further added.

President Biden acknowledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s satisfaction with the support extended to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Zelensky offered a press conference following discussions between the two leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

While no specific timetable for Ukraine’s integration into the Atlantic Alliance was defined at the NATO summit, Biden, along with other G7 leaders, signed a statement committing to ensure Ukraine’s long-term security.

President Biden expressed his belief that Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO will likely occur after the end of the ongoing conflict that began in February 2022. This statement echoed Zelensky’s intentions to request the provision of longer-range missiles from Biden during their meeting.

Notably, France announced at the summit that it would ship SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine. In comparison, Atacms missiles possess a range of approximately 300 kilometers, exceeding the range of French missiles and British Storm Shadows, authorized by the UK in May. The United States had already sent Himars rockets to Ukraine, with a range of around 80 kilometers.

Despite concerns raised by Germany and organizations like Human Rights Watch (HWR), the US confirmed last week that it would deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine. Cluster bombs deploy multiple explosive submunitions or “bomblets” over a wide area, potentially posing risks to the civilian population. To address concerns, the US stated that the bomb’s non-explosion rate is less than 2.5 percent, whereas Russia’s alleged cluster bombs have a non-explosion rate between 30 and 40 percent.

Over 100 countries, including NATO members France and Germany, oppose the use of cluster bombs and have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions. However, neither Ukraine nor Russia nor the United States are parties to the convention. Germany, one of the first countries to ratify it, expressed disagreement with the US decision.

Despite mounting concerns and criticisms, President Biden’s consideration to provide further military support to Ukraine underscores the United States‘ commitment to the country’s defense amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

