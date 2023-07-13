Brazen Climbers Steal Safe from Puerto Rican Restaurant in Luquillo

Title: Climbers Break into Puerto Rican Restaurant, Escape with Safe Containing Unknown Amount of Money

Subtitle: Incident in Luquillo prompts investigation by local authorities

Luquillo, Puerto Rico – In a daring heist that left local authorities puzzled, climbers managed to bypass security measures and break into Kiosk #22, also known as Jibaro’s Borinquen Restaurant. Located on the side of the PR-193 highway, the incident has raised concerns about security and safety in the area.

According to a news report filed this morning at the Luquillo District headquarters, the break-in occurred when an unknown individual or group entered through the back and left side of the business. The perpetrators seamlessly made their way to the liquor store and targeted a safe embedded in the wall. The precise amount of money contained in the safe remains unknown at this time.

Local law enforcement officials have expressed their disbelief at the audacity of the climbers. The stolen property’s value and the extent of structural damage caused during the break-in have yet to be estimated. However, given the nature of the crime, investigators believe that considerable planning and expertise were involved.

The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Division of Crimes against Property of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) in Fajardo. Authorities hope that forensic examination and surveillance footage from the surrounding area will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the break-in and lead to the identification and apprehension of the culprits.

The incident at Jibaro’s Borinquen Restaurant has also highlighted the need for increased security measures in the Luquillo area. Local business owners and residents have expressed their concerns over the rising rate of burglaries and thefts. They are urging authorities to take swift action and implement measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, locals are hopeful that justice will be served and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions. The climber-assisted crime underscores the vulnerability that businesses face and the importance of proactively safeguarding properties and assets.

For now, the Luquillo community remains on high alert, hoping that this incident serves as a wake-up call for enhanced security and vigilance, ensuring the safety of businesses and residents alike.

