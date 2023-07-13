The Most Beastly Car Owned by Arcángel: Not a Ferrari or Lamborghini

Swipe and meet the most bestial car that Arcángel owns, one of the artists of the moment. What you surely do not expect is that it is neither a Ferrari nor a Lamborghini.

July 12, 2023 6:01 p.m.

Archangel is one of the artists of the moment and a true lover of cars. Therefore, as his fan, you cannot not know his most beastly car. We will only anticipate that it is neither a Ferrari nor a Lamborghini. But keep reading that at Tork News we will show you in detail this dream model that has characteristics that make it unique.

The 37-year-old American is one of the most listened to singers thanks to his many hits that resonate on all digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube where he has millions of views and therefore has a fortune as a salary with which he can live a millionaire’s life. and give yourself all the pleasures like buying high-end vehicles. For the artist, cars are clearly very important because he is a huge fan of them.

Thus Archangel does not go around with small things and is usually done with the most expensive and incredible cars on the market. This time was no exception and he bought a Rolls Royce only. Among all the ones he owns in his prestigious garage, this seems to be his most beastly car and as you have seen it is neither a Ferrari nor a Lamborghini. Take advantage, fasten your seatbelts and get to know this huge car in detail.

This is the most beastly car that Arcángel owns

Archangel bought some time ago and now owns a Rolls Royce Dawn, which is inspired by “Ghost”. This car is classified as the “ghost” car because of its style and that it makes almost no noise when running through the streets. It is not for less. But yes, beyond its nickname, it is a great car! The artist chose it in black.

It has a 6.75-liter turbocharged V12 engine. This can develop up to 571 horsepower and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. The CarandDriver.com site affirms that the car also has turbochargers and a sports exhaust line with high-performance catalysts. It can accelerate from 0 to 1,000 km/h in 4.9 seconds to reach a top speed of 250 km/h. These cars have been released in two generations, from two different years. The first in 2009 and the second in 2014.

Clearly, this “ghost” Rolls Royce owned by Arcángel was and still is an acclaimed model, not only by those who are lovers of the brand but also by collectors and fans of these pieces that will clearly change over the years in unique to historical series. To complete, its physiognomy has a little ostentatious minimalist style despite the kind of car it is outdoors. Although it does not show it, it is still a pure luxury square that is also convertible.

It has a planar suspension, which takes its name from the geometric plane that this block of the car adopts with a very advanced system in technology that took several years to perfect. It has a particular upper fork damper. As the aforementioned site reaffirms, this piece is part of the suspension of this vehicle, which works in conjunction with a proactive system of stereoscopic cameras.

On the other hand and no less remarkable are its tires and the security system it has for braking. As well as the quality and design of this car that, due to its size, can provide greater and more optimal performance when driving it on roads and any type of surface. A careful detail and more than important in terms of precaution.

Inside it has leather doors and porous wood, it also shows chrome or textured finishes. On its side, it also has a ceiling decorated with LED lights that simulate the night sky with its respective stars. The upholstery is really amazing, especially the white model because they repeat and are covered with the same hue.

Its style and class are clearly highlighted, but also the performance of this jewel with excellent audio and sound systems, as well as internal and external lighting. The same place mentioned above really ensures a strong development in terms of soundproofing and acoustics to justify the first logo and reaffirms the second with 152 LED diodes that imitate the effect of the ceiling and that decorate part of the main console.

It is finished with a large, visible and dynamic TFTS infotainment screen to demonstrate its hierarchy. Your passengers will undoubtedly enjoy traveling in a machine with boards and finishes of the highest technology and with a practical design, not so ostentatious but equally categorical.

How much does the Archangel Rolls Royce Ghost cost?

Archangel spent a lot of money to be able to buy this, which is his most beastly car. It should be noted that its price varies greatly depending on the place where you are. And also depending on what version you want of this amazing car. The most accessible, which is not cheap, starts at 307 thousand euros! and they can cost up to around 478 thousand euros! in its full model that is top of the range. Really crazy! Figures for others exorbitant!.

To take your breath away once more or if it hadn’t already happened to you when you saw this car. Well, look at this. Taking into account its price and to be able to size it even better, think that you can buy up to 3 apartments of average value in Madrid for the value of this ultra-luxury car.

Why is Rolls Royce called a “ghost”?

As we said the name of the car from Archangel is due to a reversal of a car called “Ghost”. Therefore, and hence its name, Rolls Royce Ghost. And the nickname “ghost” in turn, was given because it is a car with a sound system that was innovative for the time and was redone for this occasion that makes it very quiet. almost mute

This is how its particular and original name was born. We imagine that surely if you are afraid of ghosts and they make you tremble we do not think you want to get on. Or if? You can’t miss this great car! that the artist owns. Just imagine what all of his garage is, now that you know the price of it and that the singer parks other unique, expensive and other luxurious models there.

It is clear that Archangel has incredible, amazing and super expensive cars. No doubts. But this Rolls Royce Dawn, which he calls the “ghost” car, is his most beastly car and it is neither a Ferrari nor a Lamborghini. And you, what other cars do you know about Arcángel? Do you think there is another one more amazing than this? What car can you buy that is more beastly than this? Tell us in the comments.

