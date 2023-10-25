Actress Yaisely Hernández Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave Cuba

Cuban actress Yaisely Hernández recently opened up about her decision to leave Cuba in a heartfelt interview with Hansel Porras García for Yucabyte. She revealed that her main reason for emigrating was family-related, but she also admitted to feeling selfish and cowardly for not staying behind to fight for change in her home country.

Hernández explained that her children wanted to leave Cuba, and she made the difficult choice to go with them in search of a better future. She expressed her sadness at how many young people in Cuba have lost hope and the reality that many want to leave the country. Reflecting on her recent emigration, the actress confessed that she misses everything about Cuba, from the people and family to the potholes on the streets.

Now based in Miami, Hernández discussed the opportunities for growth and improvement in the US, emphasizing the importance of individual will and dedication. She acknowledged the challenges faced by Cuban workers and the lack of resources that hinder motivation and success. Hernández also highlighted the difficulties faced by those in her own industry, noting how many talented individuals are forced to leave and fade away while those who remain struggle without support.

Despite her current job as a receptionist in a clinic for a prominent healthcare company in Miami, Hernández’s ultimate dream is to act again. She hopes to one day have the opportunity to return to her passion and continue her career in the entertainment industry.

Hernández’s story highlights the difficult choices and sacrifices that many Cubans face when deciding to leave their homeland. It also sheds light on the challenges faced by those in the arts and underscores the need for support and resources for artists in Cuba.