Dwight Howard Denies Sexual Assault Allegations by Man Met on Instagram, Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has denied allegations of sexual assault made by a man he met on Instagram and has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against him. Court documents obtained by Radaronline.com revealed that Howard admitted to meeting his accuser, Stephen Harper, on social media in May 2021.

According to Harper, he reached out to Howard with a direct message on Instagram, and after exchanging text messages, they decided to meet. In her lawsuit, Harper claimed that Howard mentioned being interested in “strange” sexual things and requested explicit photos from him.

However, in his response, Howard acknowledged exchanging sexually explicit content, including photographs and videos, with Harper between May and July 2021. He admitted that Harper visited his house on July 19, 2021, and they went to his room, where they undressed and engaged in consensual kissing.

Harper alleged that Howard unexpectedly introduced a man dressed as a woman, whom he referred to as “Kitty.” Harper stated that Howard wanted a threesome involving Kitty, but he declined. Harper claimed that Kitty proceeded to perform oral sex on Howard, causing him discomfort and making him uncomfortable with the situation.

Harper stated that he asked Howard to stop, but Howard allegedly disregarded his request and continued the non-consensual sexual act, restraining him in the process. Eventually, Howard ceased his actions upon realizing Harper’s lack of enjoyment and instructed him to lie down. Harper asserted that Kitty engaged in sexual activity with Howard while he watched.

Harper further explained that after the incident, he attempted to call an Uber, but Howard insisted that Kitty take him home instead. The lawsuit filed against Howard accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

In response, Howard denied blindsiding Harper with Kitty’s presence and disclosed that Harper was aware of the plan for Kitty to join them prior to their meeting at his house. Howard also admitted to touching both Harper and Kitty but insisted that all of their activities were consensual.

Howard’s defense team argued that all three individuals had agreed to touch and engage in consensual sexual activity. Howard vehemently denied sexually assaulting or forcing Harper to partake in any sexual acts and requested the dismissal of the entire lawsuit.

During the lawsuit proceedings, Harper presented text messages and an Uber receipt from July 19, 2021, as evidence of his visit to Howard’s residence. It is worth noting that Howard has recently settled lawsuits with two women who were caring for his pet snake and his former butler. He is still facing another lawsuit from a neighbor in Georgia who claims to have sustained injuries from a car collision involving Howard.

