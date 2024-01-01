N.B.A. Wembanyama cannot prevent the Celtics from winning their sixth consecutive victory, Trae Young makes Atlanta whirl

© AP

The Boston Celtics recorded their sixth straight win in the NBA on Sunday. The San Antonio Spurs won 101-134 at the Frost Bank Center.

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points on behalf of the Celtics, while colleague Jaylen Brown scored 24. For the Spurs, Devin Vassell was the top scorer with 22 points. Victor Wembanyama finished with 21 points.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

For San Antonio Spurs it was already the 27th defeat of the season. In contrast, they only recorded 5 victories. This puts them in last place in the Western Conference. The Boston Celtics are the leader in the Eastern Conference, with 26 wins and barely 6 losses. This year they are aiming for their first title since 2008.

Young and LeBron go all out

In the remaining games, Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks defeated the Wizards from Washington 130-126. Young was the big man with 40 points, 13 assists and some nice moves. In New Orleans, LeBron James scored 34 points, not enough to avert the 129-109 defeat against the Pelicans.

Furthermore, the Kings won against the Grizzlies: 123-92, the Suns defeated Orlando 112-107 and finally Oklahoma also won against the Nets from Brooklyn.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

