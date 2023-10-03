Adam Copeland (Edge) Makes AEW Debut, Receives Cocky Response from WWE Opponent Grayson Waller

Adam Copeland, also known as Edge from his time in WWE, made a stunning debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) last night. He appeared in a match against his former partner Christian Cage and his allies Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne as they ambushed Darby Allin and Sting.

The internet was buzzing with reactions to Copeland’s AEW debut, but one post on X caught everyone’s attention. Grayson Waller, who had previously faced Edge in WWE, took to social media with a cocky response, writing, “You’re welcome, kid.” This response perfectly aligns with Waller’s on-screen persona, following his showdown with Edge on the July 7 edition of “WWE SmackDown” at Madison Square Garden.

During that match, Edge emerged victorious before facing Sheamus just over a month later. This would go on to be his last match in WWE, at least for the time being and potentially forever.

Meanwhile, Waller has been making waves since his main roster debut. He has been involved in segments with several big stars, including Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul, as part of his recurring in-ring talk show segment titled “The Grayson Waller Effect.” Waller’s match against Edge marked his debut on the main roster after recovering from an injury he sustained while in NXT. Recently, he has teamed up with Austin Theory, securing wins against the Brawling Brutes and the duo of Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

As for Copeland, he provided insight into his decision to leave WWE for AEW through a post on X. He expressed feeling a disconnect between himself and the promotion, ultimately leading to his departure. With his debut in AEW and a new chapter in his career, Copeland is set to make waves in the wrestling world once again.