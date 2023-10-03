(VIDEO) Total madness in Eindhoven, PSV draws 2-2 against Sevilla thanks to Lozano

Eindhoven, October 3, 2023 – In a thrilling match, PSV Eindhoven managed to salvage a draw against Sevilla thanks to a superb performance by Hirving Lozano. The Mexican winger proved to be the key factor in the match, as he orchestrated plays that led to both goals for PSV.

The game started off on a sour note for PSV, with Nemanja Gudelj scoring an early goal for Sevilla, putting the Dutch team on the backfoot. However, PSV fought back, with Guus Tilman’s fantastic play resulting in a penalty, which was expertly converted by experienced forward Luuk De Jong, bringing the scores level.

Sevilla took advantage of defensive lapses by the Eindhoven team once again, as Youssef En-Nesyri found the back of the net to give the Spanish team the lead once more. But as is often the case in the magical nights of the Champions League, surprises can happen in the final minutes.

Thanks to another brilliant play by Lozano, PSV managed to equalize through a goal from Jordan Thirds, ultimately securing a well-deserved draw. This result keeps PSV’s hopes of reaching the next round alive, and Lozano’s contribution proved invaluable to the team’s success.

While PSV has had a strong start in the domestic Eredivisie league, their performances in European competition have been less impressive. They suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal in their first match and narrowly avoided defeat in their second game against Lens. Therefore, the team is desperate for the three points in the upcoming match against Lens to improve their overall standing in the tournament.

Overall, the match between PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Lozano stealing the show with his exceptional skills and playmaking ability. PSV will now look forward to their upcoming fixtures with renewed hope and determination to secure better results in both domestic and European competitions.

