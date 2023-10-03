Home » Revolutionizing Television: Jose Mourinho Introduces Sky+ with AI Personalization in Mexico
Revolutionizing Television: Jose Mourinho Introduces Sky+ with AI Personalization in Mexico

Revolutionizing Television: Jose Mourinho Introduces Sky+ with AI Personalization in Mexico

Jose Mourinho, the technical director of Roma and a multiple winner of the UEFA Champions League, has announced the arrival of the Sky+ package to Mexico. This new service, which makes use of Artificial Intelligence, allows users to personalize their television experience.

The Sky+ service, facilitated by a special modem, enables users to create profiles for different platforms for series and movies. Through a wireless network, the device can recommend content from various channels and streaming platforms, catering to each user’s preferences.

In a statement, Mourinho highlighted the revolutionary nature of this product in the Mexican television landscape. He stated, “Sky goes further and wants to revolutionize the way Mexicans watch television, which is why today it launches Sky+: a novel pay TV product that personalizes the entertainment consumption experience and offers the latest in technology, Artificial Intelligence, the best user experience, and the greatest amount of exclusive and differentiated content.”

Additionally, the Sky+ service features 4K technology, allowing users to enjoy high-definition content. This includes soccer leagues such as Eredivisie, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Eurocup, among others, accessible via platforms like Star+, Sky Sports, HBO Max, and more.

The service offers different packages to cater to varying needs. The basic package starts at 299 pesos and provides one device, 80 channels, and allows for two simultaneous users. On the other hand, the premium package, priced at 499 pesos, offers one device, over 100 channels, and enables up to three simultaneous device connections.

Mexican television enthusiasts can now look forward to a personalized and technologically advanced viewing experience with the introduction of Sky+ and its AI-powered features.

