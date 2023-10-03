Registration for 2025 Visa Lottery to the United States Now Open: How to Obtain a Green Card

Registration for the 2025 visa lottery to the United States will begin this Wednesday, October 4th at noon. The United States has made available 55,000 permanent residence visas for citizens of countries with low immigration rates and who qualify for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. Peru is one of the selected territories, allowing its citizens to legally move to the United States.

However, there are certain countries that are not eligible to apply for the visa lottery. This list includes Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Venezuela, and Vietnam. On the other hand, natives of Macau and Taiwan, as well as the United Kingdom and its dependent territories, are eligible.

More than 14 million citizens participate in this visa lottery each year. Interested individuals can submit their applications for free until November 7, 2023, on the United States Department of State’s digital site.

To be eligible for a diversity visa, applicants must meet certain requirements. These include being a citizen of a country with a low immigration rate to the United States, being the child or spouse of a person from one of the eligible countries, having completed secondary education, or having two years of work experience within the last five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience.

It is important to note that if applicants do not meet the educational or work experience requirements, they are not eligible for a diversity visa, and any fees paid for the application will not be refunded.

The registration period for the 2024 visa lottery will begin on October 5, 2022. It is recommended not to wait until the last week of the registration period to participate, as high demand may cause delays in the website.

When filling out the application, it is important to do it personally and not with the help of a visa advisor or agent. The application must be accompanied by recent photographs of the applicant, spouse, and any derivative children included in the entry.

After submitting the form, applicants will receive a unique confirmation number, which is important to keep. Starting from May 4, 2024, applicants can check the status of their entry on the official website using this confirmation number.

The U.S. Department of State will randomly select individuals from qualified entries. All DV-2025 entrants must meet the eligibility requirements and provide accurate information in their applications.

