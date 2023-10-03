Woman Arrested for Presenting False Documents at US Consulate in Ciudad Juárez

Juarez City – Local authorities have arrested a woman, identified as Vianey Jamilet GP, for the improper use and falsification of documents at the United States Consulate in Ciudad Juárez.

The arrest came as a result of a report stating that the woman attempted to carry out an immigration procedure using false documentation. In response, investigative police from the Crimes Unit Related to Immigration Procedures promptly apprehended the 29-year-old woman outside the Consulate, located on Paseo de la Victoria Avenue in the Senecú subdivision.

During the arrest, authorities seized several documents in the name of Vianey Jamilet GP. These included a Mexican passport, proof of weeks quoted in the IMSS, and a work letter issued by a banking institution addressed to the American Consulate.

The suspect, along with the seized forged documents, has been handed over to the Public Ministry for further investigation and to determine her legal situation.

Presenting false documents is a serious offense that not only undermines the integrity of immigration procedures but also poses a threat to national security. The arrest of Vianey Jamilet GP serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring and cracking down on illegal activities within the immigration system.

The United States Consulate has urged all individuals to ensure the authenticity of their documents before attempting any immigration procedures. They also highlighted the importance of reporting any suspicious activities or individuals involved in document forgery to the relevant authorities.

This incident serves as a wake-up call for stricter document verification measures at consulates to prevent the misuse of documentation and deter potential criminals from exploiting the immigration process.

As investigations into this case continue, it is expected that the Public Ministry will press charges against Vianey Jamilet GP for her involvement in the improper use and falsification of documents. The ultimate penalty will depend on the findings of the investigation and the severity of the offense.

The State Investigation Agency assures the public that they will continue their efforts to combat document forgery and maintain the integrity of immigration procedures. They urge citizens to be vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain a safe and lawful environment for all.

