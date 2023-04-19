adidas Launches New “Red Flame” Football Boot Set | Hypebeast

As the club competition enters a critical sprint period, the competition for the championship among all powerful players is intensifying. For this reason, adidas also officially released the Red Flame football shoe set, and launched a dazzling new color scheme of the classic boots series to help out. The new adidas football shoe set is created for the pursuit of top-level sports performance. Orange and off-white. The adidas Red Flame football shoe set includes a new color scheme, equipped with adidas innovative technology, and provides UK3.5-UK5.5 small sizes for female football fans to buy. It is reported that the adidas Red Flame football shoe set will be officially launched on April 25th through the brand’s official channels, and interested friends should not miss it.