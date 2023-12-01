adidas Releases Special Edition Predator 30 Boots to Pay Tribute to “Falcon” Series

Adidas Pays Tribute to “Falcon” Series with New Predator 30 Special Edition Boots

Adidas has announced the release of a new special edition of the Predator 30 boots, paying homage to the “Falcon” series, a legendary sneaker line in football history. The special edition boots also celebrate the series’ continuous innovation over the past thirty years.

The Predator 30 boasts a new shoe shape, hinting at the future design direction of the “Falcon” series. It also features a fold-over tongue, a popular design element from the early shoes of the series. For fans of the series, this iconic tongue has been a defining feature of popular models such as the Predator Mania, Precision, and PowerSwerve.

The Predator 30 offers a softer feel, fin-like rubber friction strips, and a drawstring tongue, allowing players to adjust the look of the shoe as they please. The design elements pay homage to the past, including the iconic Predator “eye” logo on the back of the tongue.

In terms of color, the sneakers draw inspiration from the classic red, white, and black colors of the early “Falcon” series, while adding a more luxurious burgundy color to commemorate the series’ thirty-year heritage. The special edition boots are limited to 1,994 pairs worldwide, symbolizing the year the first Predator boots were born.

Each pair of football boots will come with an exquisite display box, numbered and containing a commemorative gold nameplate depicting several of the most popular “Falcon” boots in the series’ history. The Predator 30 will open for online lottery today and will be on the shelves through adidas’ official channels starting from December 8, priced starting from RMB 2,499 yuan. Fans and collectors will surely be eager to get their hands on this limited edition release.