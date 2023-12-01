National Swimming Championships selects strong players for World Championships-Sports-China Engineering Network

The 2023 National Swimming Championships and Doha World Championships Trials are set to kick off in Jinan, China from December 10th to 15th. The competition will see top athletes from the national swimming team such as Wang Shun, Zhang Yufei, and Xu Jiayu, as well as outstanding players from provincial and municipal teams, vying for a chance to represent the country at the Doha World Championships.

The event, which aligns directly with international competitions such as the World Championships and Olympic Games, will adopt the latest standards of the World Swimming Federation. This is aimed at allowing participating athletes to test their training effect in an actual combat environment and clarify the direction of efforts for the next stage of winter training.

The selection method for the competition states that a maximum of 2 athletes will be selected for each individual event. In the final results of each individual event, a maximum of 2 athletes who have reached the A standard of the World Championships and have the best results will be eligible for selection. Additionally, provisions are made for relay selection, taking into account possible substitutions due to injuries or disqualifications.

With the Doha World Championships coming just over five months before the Paris Olympics, the Chinese swimming team will need to focus on fully adjusting and mobilizing the athletes’ competitive status for these major events while continuing with the open selection process. This will be a crucial step for the team in preparing for the following winter training and addressing important issues in the selection series.

The National Swimming Championships is expected to be a fiercely competitive event, with athletes giving their all to secure a spot in the prestigious Doha World Championships and showcase China’s prowess in the world of swimming.