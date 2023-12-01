Memoji FaceTime can also be used on Apple Watch in the future – Saydigi-Tech

Apple Watch users will soon be able to use Memoji on FaceTime calls, thanks to a new patent application from Apple. The patent details the process of creating a user’s virtual avatar, known as Memoji, and also shows that this Memoji will be able to be applied to FaceTime on Apple Watch.

The motive behind Apple’s patent application is not entirely clear, but it could be related to the ongoing development of Apple Vision Pro, which is used to create real user avatars for FaceTime calls. The application shows that users will be able to choose a virtual clone to replace their real face during a FaceTime call, for reasons such as privacy, convenience, or simply for fun.

In addition to the Memoji integration, the patent application also suggests that users may be able to use the sensors in the Apple Watch to assist in using gestures during a FaceTime call, making the conversation more vivid and expressive.

This new development opens up new and exciting possibilities for Apple Watch users, and it will be interesting to see how Memoji FaceTime will be integrated into the device in the near future. For those interested in learning more about the patent, further details can be found on Patently Apple’s website.

Share this: Facebook

X

