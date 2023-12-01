Home » Memoji FaceTime can also be used on Apple Watch in the future – Saydigi-Tech
Technology

Memoji FaceTime can also be used on Apple Watch in the future – Saydigi-Tech

by admin
Memoji FaceTime can also be used on Apple Watch in the future – Saydigi-Tech

Apple Watch users will soon be able to use Memoji on FaceTime calls, thanks to a new patent application from Apple. The patent details the process of creating a user’s virtual avatar, known as Memoji, and also shows that this Memoji will be able to be applied to FaceTime on Apple Watch.

The motive behind Apple’s patent application is not entirely clear, but it could be related to the ongoing development of Apple Vision Pro, which is used to create real user avatars for FaceTime calls. The application shows that users will be able to choose a virtual clone to replace their real face during a FaceTime call, for reasons such as privacy, convenience, or simply for fun.

In addition to the Memoji integration, the patent application also suggests that users may be able to use the sensors in the Apple Watch to assist in using gestures during a FaceTime call, making the conversation more vivid and expressive.

This new development opens up new and exciting possibilities for Apple Watch users, and it will be interesting to see how Memoji FaceTime will be integrated into the device in the near future. For those interested in learning more about the patent, further details can be found on Patently Apple’s website.

See also  "Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope" real machine game exposure laser superman joins the adventure | big community platform | digital

You may also like

Monster Jam Showdown announces first trailer

China manufacturer takes big step into Europe

iPhone 16 disc photos reveal “design returns to...

Japanese brand SANWA SUPPLY launches USB wired foot...

Spiral lenses not only help against presbyopia

MultiVersus is set to return soon

ora.it is the new WebScience brand that focuses...

Nintendo Switch Online announces that it will be...

Study: The shape of the asteroid struck by...

Alberto Simonetti new Policy & Public Affairs Manager...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy