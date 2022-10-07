Home Entertainment adidas says it will revisit its partnership with Kanye West
Entertainment

adidas says it will revisit its partnership with Kanye West

by admin
adidas says it will revisit its partnership with Kanye West

After a series of events, adidas recently announced that they are revisiting the YEEZY line and the Kanye West partnership. In a statement to Hypebeast, an adidas spokesperson said that the company’s successful partnership is rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and the decision to review the partnership came after many efforts to resolve issues privately. Here’s the full brand statement:

adidas is committed to creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to realize their vision. The adidas YEEZY collaboration is one of the most successful in our industry. We’re so proud of our team who worked tirelessly on Ye’s collaborations, which resulted in iconic products. We also understand that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and after many private problem-solving efforts, we decided to review the partnership. During this time, we will continue to co-manage the current product.

Kanye West began to publicly criticize a series of actions of adidas as early as June, including calling Adilette 22 plagiarism of YEEZY Slide, directly naming adidas executives and so on. With the official announcement of adidas, the cooperation between the two parties may change, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

See also  Special Fashion Shows, Tuesday 21st the story of fashion that looks beyond the pandemic

You may also like

Kojima Studio Melbourne PAX promotes the real face...

Ready to change your habits behind the wheel?...

Huang Xiaoming went to see a doctor for...

Hunan Satellite TV’s “Everyday Upward” will be revised...

Christie’s will auction off billions of jewels of...

[Computer RPG History]#83: Battle of Wesnoth, Lionheart –...

Street Style: Paris Fashion Week Street Shoe Trends...

76-year-old “Queen of Martial Arts” Zheng Peipei’s recent...

Tang Wei won the “Bu Ri Film Award”...

2022 Nobel Prize in Literature announced: 82-year-old French...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy