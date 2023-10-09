Adobe Unveils Project Stardust: The AI-Powered Editing Revolution

Adobe Unveils New AI Editing System “Project Stardust” at MAX 2023

In a groundbreaking move that is set to revolutionize the way we interact with Adobe products, software giant Adobe has officially previewed its new AI cross-software program editing system, “Project Stardust”. The highly anticipated announcement comes just months after the launch of the new Photoshop beta feature, “Generative Fill”.

The trailer released by Adobe showcases the capabilities of the “object-aware editing engine” within Project Stardust. This powerful feature allows users to quickly select objects in photos, empowering them to effortlessly move objects and rearrange them at will. While Photoshop’s lasso tool provides similar functionality, the new system excels in speed and accuracy, enabling users to make precise selections and offering greater manipulation options.

One of the remarkable aspects illustrated in the video is the ability to delete unwanted objects or seamlessly move them to different layers to manipulate the depth of field. This level of control and flexibility opens up a myriad of possibilities for photographers, graphic designers, and digital artists seeking to push the boundaries of their creativity.

Aya Philémon, Adobe product manager, expressed her excitement about the potential impact of the new system, stating, “This system will revolutionize the way we interact with Adobe products.” With such high praise coming from within the company, it’s clear that Project Stardust is set to be a game-changer in the industry.

As Adobe gears up for the Adobe MAX 2023 online conference, which is scheduled for October 10, users and industry enthusiasts await further details on Project Stardust. The conference promises to unveil more information about the highly anticipated AI editing system, leaving many eagerly anticipating its official release.

Whether you’re a seasoned Adobe user or a creative professional looking to take your work to the next level, it’s clear that Project Stardust has the potential to transform the creative editing landscape. Stay tuned to Adobe’s announcements at MAX 2023 for more exciting developments in the world of AI editing technology.

