Advisory Board Crystals and Vans Collaborate to Release ‘Miracle Conditions’ Shoe Model

Advisory Board Crystals Collaborates with Vans to Create New Shoe Model “Miracle Conditions”

Los Angeles-based clothing brand Advisory Board Crystals (Abc.) has recently teamed up with popular shoe manufacturer Vans to release a new joint shoe model called Evdnt Ext Ulti “Miracle Conditions”. This collaboration showcases the innovative and artistic approach of both brands.

Founders of Abc., Remington Guest and Heather Haber, established the company in 2015 with the vision of creating unique and thought-provoking fashion pieces. The partnership with Vans brings together their shared commitment to creativity and craftsmanship.

The “Miracle Conditions” shoes boast a visually striking design. The upper is crafted from a blend of mixed materials, with each shoe designed in a color scheme reminiscent of mandarin ducks. The front and heel of the shoe feature interwoven olive green and earthy tones. Adding a touch of flair, the oversized lace eyelets, insole, and medial side of the shoe incorporate an iridescent finish, while the Vans jazz stripes are presented in a subtle gray and off-white shade.

The shoe is adorned with drawstring laces donning the Advisory Board Crystals initials badge. A translucent outsole completes the overall aesthetic, showcasing the meticulous attention to detail incorporated in the design process.

A notable highlight of the “Miracle Conditions” shoe is the tongue label. Made in Italy, each label carries a unique code that can be verified on the brand’s official website. This interactive feature adds a layer of authenticity for consumers and collectors alike.

The highly anticipated “Miracle Conditions” shoes will be available for purchase on August 17th, exclusively through the Advisory Board Crystals official website. Priced at $175, these limited-edition shoes are expected to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados worldwide.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the brand’s official website for more information and to stay updated on the release of this captivating collaboration between Advisory Board Crystals and Vans.

