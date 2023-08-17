Home » Hasbro Launches Hasbro Entertainment, Unifying TV, Film, and Digital Media Businesses
Hasbro, the renowned toy and board game company, has made a major announcement that is sure to excite fans of its beloved brands. The company has revealed the launch of Hasbro Entertainment, a new division that will bring together its television, film, animation, and digital media businesses under one umbrella. This move aims to further strengthen Hasbro’s presence in the entertainment industry and create more opportunities for its iconic properties.

Heading the new division will be Olivier Dumont, who will serve as the host for Hasbro Entertainment. Joining him are Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano, who will be in charge of film and television respectively, serving as executives.

According to reports from Variety, Hasbro Entertainment has an ambitious slate of projects in the works. More than 20 projects are currently being developed, all based on major intellectual properties (IP) owned by Hasbro. Some of these IP include fan-favorite brands like “Dungeons and Dragons,” “Transformers,” “GI JOE,” “NERF,” “Play-Doh,” “Magic: The Gathering,” “Peppa Pig,” and “My Little Pony.” This expansive lineup is sure to excite fans of these franchises, as they can look forward to seeing their beloved characters come to life in new and exciting ways.

Tim Kilpin, the President of Toy Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro, expressed his excitement about the company’s strategic move into the entertainment world. He stated, “Entertainment is at the heart of Hasbro’s strategy and mission to entertain and connect generations of fans through the joy of storytelling and play.” Kilpin reassured viewers that Hasbro will continue to deliver engaging and enjoyable entertainment that showcases its wide range of iconic brands such as Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Transformers. In today’s fast-paced world, Hasbro aims to leverage various platforms to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

With the launch of Hasbro Entertainment and its ambitious slate of projects, fans can look forward to a new era of immersive entertainment experiences. Hasbro’s commitment to storytelling and play ensures that audiences of all ages can continue to enjoy and connect with their favorite brands in exciting new ways.

