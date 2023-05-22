aespa “MY WORLD” sold over 2 million copies!Cheng aespa’s highest-selling album since debut_record_K-pop_Guo Mingdong

Original title: aespa’s “MY WORLD” sold over 2 million copies!Cheng Aespa’s best-selling album since debut

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean girl group aespa’s new album “MY WORLD” broke through the 2 million sales mark, becoming the highest-selling album since aespa’s debut.

Aespa’s management company SM Entertainment announced today that aespa’s “MY WORLD” released on May 8 has sold 2,011,388 copies so far, setting the highest album sales since aespa’s debut. Before the official release of “MY WORLD“, the pre-sale sales of 1.8 million copies broke aespa’s own record. The sales of 1,372,929 copies on the first day of release set a record for the highest first-day sales of a K-pop girl group, and 1,698,784 copies in the first week of release The sales volume set a record for the highest debut of a K-pop girl group.

Aespa will soon be invited by endorsement brands to fly to France to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

