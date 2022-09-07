Aesthetic downgrade? “Game of Thrones” prequel and “Lord of the Rings” episodes were criticized by netizens for being too ugly

After seeing the comparison of the characters in the movie version and the drama version of “The Lord of the Rings”, some people sighed, “It turns out that the whole world is degrading aesthetics.” Under the heated discussion of netizens, in the past two days, the number of readings on the topic of Weibo # aesthetic downgrade # has reached 400 million.

Under this topic, netizens are not all discussing the two dramas “The Lord of the Rings” or “Dragon Family”, but a large-scale “Tucao Conference”, which is about how bad the casting of film and television dramas is now. It even crooked the building and became a battlefield for fans to step on.

Aside from these fan behaviors, another group of netizens continued to sigh that the current film and television dramas are “no longer in appearance”, and they miss the beauty of old film and television dramas, Gu Tianle in “The Condor Heroes”, and “Titanic”. The “little plum” in…

Is old really better than new? Luo Dayou once talked about a topic in a speech-why do people think old songs are more moving? His point of view is: the old songs we hear now are all songs left behind by the elimination and filtering of time, and they should be called classic songs. As for new songs, it will be tested by time. It will take another ten or twenty years to know which songs will become classics.

Perhaps, everyone feels that the aesthetics are downgraded, and the beauty that they miss is only those classics of the year, and those who were not beautiful in those days have long since forgotten.

Beauty is objective, while aesthetics is more or less subjective. Do you think there is an “aesthetic downgrade” in current film and television dramas or characters?

At the end of this summer, two fantasy dramas have appeared successively – “Dragon Family” and “Lord of the Rings”.

“Dragon Family” is based on George Martin’s “Blood and Fire.” It can be said to be a prequel to “Game of Thrones.” .

Based on Tolkien’s novel, the TV series “The Lord of the Rings” is set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” in the film, opening another magnificent fantasy epic.

The two shows, produced by HBO and Amazon, are very ambitious. According to reports, “Dragon Family” invested as much as $200 million in the first season, which is more money than “Game of Thrones”. And “The Lord of the Rings”, Amazon spent 250 million US dollars for the copyright fee alone, and the production cost of the first season was more than 400 million US dollars, which is called “the most expensive drama in history”.

Unexpectedly, the epic drama has ushered in an epic “Tucao”. Although there are positives and negatives, everyone has the same opinion on the two dramas, “the appearance is not enough”, or directly, the characters are “too ugly”.

The heroine of “Dragon Family”, Princess Rhaenyra of Targaryen, was compared by netizens to Queen Daenerys in “Game of Thrones”, “Why did you choose such a mediocre actor? I can’t even find a lantern.”

Another Targaryen Prince Daemon is also too far from Viserys from Game of Thrones. Someone commented, “The only characteristic of the Targaryen family is white hair. Where has their beauty gone?”

The same is true of “The Lord of the Rings”. The elves in the original book also have an elegant and beautiful race. In the movie versions of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, they once amazed countless audiences. In the drama version of “The Lord of the Rings”, the beauty of the elves also “disappeared”.

Orange Friends Hot Discussion

Mong Kok: Looking at the picture, I thought it was the villain vs the protagonist.

139××××7717: Don’t say anything else, just say the old “Journey to the West”, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, “A Dream of Red Mansions” and “Fengshen Romance”, the gods each have their own immortal style, and the monsters each have their own Lively and lively, the characters created by the actors are completely in line with the character’s personality, what is the drama now, Yishui’er’s face-lifting, Zhang Wuji’s girlfriends look exactly the same, but even Zhang Wuji and his girlfriends are the same It’s outrageous if it’s the same.

Maruko: The previous dramas and songs were unique, but the current ones have similarities and focus too much on special effects.