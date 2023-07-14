After denying that he sexually abused the complainants, Kevin Spacey spoke of an “awkward insinuation”

The American actor Kevin Spacey defined himself as “an affectionate person” and admitted that he could have made some “clumsy insinuation” when testifying today for the second consecutive day before the Southwark Crown Court, in London, in the trial he faces for crimes allegedly committed against four men between 2001 and 2013.

In his statement, the award-winning 63-year-old actor, twice winner of the Oscars from the Hollywood Academy for the films American Beauty and The Usual Suspects and also multi-awarded for the House of Cards series, continued to vehemently reject the accusations in his against.

These four men accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, who under British law are entitled to permanent anonymity, have already submitted their respective testimonies detailing their interactions with the actor.

The plaintiffs testified that Spacey subjected them to aggressive groping and one of them alleged that, while he was unconscious, passed out on the floor of the actor’s residence, he performed oral sex on him.

The trial in England is the latest in a series of allegations against Spacey that began in 2017, with actor Anthony Rapp’s claims of sexual abuse in the 1980s.

This morning, when answering questions from the prosecution, Spacey defined himself as “an affectionate person” and pointed out, referring to the statements of one of the complainants, that he “probably misread the signs” when he allegedly grabbed his crotch.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew inquired about his alleged behavior when meeting men for the first time, and Spacey denied habitually using what is called “the crotch grip”, expressed his opposition to this term and assured that he is “an affectionate person” who He tends to hug people when he meets them, according to the Sky News television network.

In his statement, the actor admitted that he was sometimes promiscuous and had casual and indiscriminate sexual encounters.

He called his encounters with two other whistleblowers “consensual interactions” and stated: “If they went beyond what they wanted, they didn’t tell me.”

In relation to the accusations of one of the four complainants, who alleges that Spacey gave him an “awkward hug”, kissed his neck and later grabbed his crotch, the actor acknowledged that he could have made an “awkward insinuation”, but denied outright any sexual assault.

Spacey admitted that he may have misread the signals he believed the whistleblower was sending, insisting that any contact with the man was not a “grab” or “groping” but a “gentle touch.”

