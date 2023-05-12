After the announcement of inflation, what will be the next steps of the Central Bank

From this Friday, The Central Bank put into effect new limitations for access to the official exchange market for CCL and MEP dollars.

In this context, we communicate with Pili Wolffelt, journalist specialized in Economics, who spoke about the next steps of the banking organization after the announcement of inflation.

“The inflation data is a key issue for todayfrom that it is necessary to see if the interest rate rises”, said Wolffelt, who later completed: “There may be pressure to raise it if inflation is above 8%”.

“It seems that the Central Bank has the requirement to devalue the 300 pesos to receive the disbursement advance from the IMF,” said the interviewee. “I don’t think they are heading towards a devaluation, prices would jump very sharply.”supplemented.

Likewise, Wolffelt said that the Government is thinking of not devaluing so as not to impact sectors with less purchasing power. “The rise in rates would not make sense if they seek to devalue 30%”he added.

Finally, Wolffelt assured that many people seek to promote a currency run. “There are many rumors surrounding a possible Bonex planwe do not know what purpose they have and who promotes it”, he concluded.