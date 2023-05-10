After the Supreme Court ruling, how will the electoral process continue in San Juan and Tucumán?

The decision of the Supreme Court of Justice to suspend the elections in San Juan and Tucumán scheduled for this Sunday generated a strong shock in the political leadership, with some praise from the opposition and harsh questions from the ruling party, which expected two separate victories in both provinces.

At the local level, the news came as a surprise in the two districts and, five days before the elections, uncertainty was generated around the realization of the entire electoral processsince in addition to the governorship and vice, they had to choose mayors, councilors and provincial legislatorsamong other categories.

Tucumán, between criticism and requests to the Electoral Board, will not vote in any category

By Tucumán, where the ruling of the highest court was linked to the validity or not of the candidacy for lieutenant governor of Juan Manzurone of the first to express himself was the one who currently holds that position in the province and integrates the formula together with the former Chief of Staff, Osvaldo Jaldo.

«As a man of democracy and respectful of the division of powers, We will abide by the Court’s ruling“said the candidate for the governorship of Peronism, who this Tuesday, once the position of the Supreme Court was known, led an extensive meeting with Manzur to discuss the next steps.

Although he considered that the suspension of the elections “it is inopportune“Since there are only five days left for its completion, he clarified that from the Tucuman executive”we respect and abide» the decision of the court.

For the opposition, the candidate for governor for Together for Change, Roberto Sanchezand running mate, German Alfarowho requested before the provincial Electoral Board that, although the suspension of the elections for governor and vice president remains firm, can be voted for the rest of the pending categories.

“The Front Together for Change requests this Honorable Electoral Board to guarantee the holding of the elections called for May 14, 2023 in the remaining categories of elective positions,” the coalition said in an official statement, issued this afternoon.

Finally, in hours of the night of this Tuesday, the Provincial Electoral Board (JEP) in tune with the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (CSJN), ordered the suspension of the election in all categoriesthus leaving a new date for its completion pending.

In San Juan there will be elections for other positions

For its part, in the province of Cuyo the decision of the Supreme Court It also generated discomfort in the local ruling partywho aspired to re-elect this Sunday behind the candidacy of the current governor, Sergio Unaccontested by the court.

In that district, in which the Law of Lemas governswhich allows multiple candidacies for the same position in the same political space, one of those who expressed himself, in a critical tone, was the candidate for governor for the Frente de Todos, Jose Luis Guioja, which described the members of the highest court as “blights«.

«The Court continues to do its thing (…) They have no respect for the people, for the political parties“Said the former provincial president, while criticizing the suspension of the election this Tuesday “when everything is already set up for Sunday”, for which he considered the decision as “disrespectful”.

For its part, regarding the rest of the categories that were to be elected this Sunday by the people of San Juan, the provincial Electoral Tribunal confirmed that the electoral process for mayors, deputies and councilors, will be done normally. In this way, the elections for governor and vice will remain for another date, soon to be determined.

For the Government, there is “an interference in the democratic process” and “a virtual intervention”

Through a statement, the Government strongly questioned the Supreme Court ruling what suspended the elections scheduled for this Sunday in San Juan and Tucumán, and described it as “a clear interference in the democratic process and the autonomy of the provinces.

In the document, released from the Casa Rosa and later shared on social networks by the president Alberto Fernandezit was ensured that the highest court, by suspending the elections in Tucumán and San Juan, “He aligned himself today with the opposition to anticipate what was expected as possible triumphs of Peronism” in the elections of both districts that were going to be held this May 14.

Later, the Minister of the Interior, Edward “Wado” Of Peteralso spoke on the subject and warned that the country is facing a “virtual intervention” of “two provinces” by the Supreme Court, after the highest court ordered through a resolution the suspension of the elections next Sunday for governor and lieutenant governor in San Juan and Tucumán.

“They have already banned Cristina and this is an attempt to ban the vote of Tucumans, Tucumanas, Sanjuaninos and Sanjuaninas. It is not a decision against one candidate or another: it is restricting the right of citizens to choose and be elected “he pointed.

