Recently, Sina Films has invited director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau of “Avatar: The Way of Water”, as well as director Lu Yang (“Embroidered Spring Knife” and “Assassination of Novelists”), science fiction writer Hao Jingfang ( “Beijing Folding”), video blogger Hurricane Film and Television launched a roundtable forum on “Avatar 2”, sharing their views on issues such as film, film industry, technology upgrades, and movie viewing habits.

Cameron revealed that he waited 13 years for “Avatar 2” because he was working on multiple movies at the same time.Now the latest progress is: “Avatar 3” has been filmed, part of “Avatar 4” has been filmed, and the story of “Avatar 5” has also been written.

Of course, how many films can be produced depends on the box office and feedback of “Avatar 2”.

People are consuming more short videos than ever before, will this affect creators?

Cadao also responded positively: People do like to watch short videos nowadays, but at the same time people’s demand for long content such as movies has also increased.Social media sharing is very primate behavior, but watching movies is a deeper connection, and people can enjoy both.

Cameron also mentioned the knowledge of “water” in “Avatar 2”, as well as the secret behind the scenes of the Pandora world-the origin of the Na’vi people, language, family structure, gods they believe in, and so on. He also sent an invitation to director Lu Yang at the end: If you have any technical curiosity, or want to know what we are doing, welcome to take a look on the set after we start work!