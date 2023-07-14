Agreement paves the way for police reform in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis must implement judicial reforms following the death of George Floyd, after a judge on Thursday approved a compensation agreement between the city and the state Department of Human Rights.

The agreement signed by Judge Karen Janisch, of Hennepin County, stipulates de-escalation measures, limits on the use of tear gas and other chemical agents, and the cessation of traffic stops for having broken headlights or the smell of marijuana, reported The Star Tribune .

“This is a huge framework, there will be a lot of work for the city in the near future,” Janisch stated. “I hope that the city is up to the task and that there are good people capable of carrying out this task.”

The Department of Human Rights began investigating shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, stepped on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes on May 25, 2020, despite Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked massive protests around the world and soul-searching about racial injustice, and prompted a reshuffle by the Minneapolis police force.

The Minnesota human rights agency issued an incisive report last year after its investigation found the police department had engaged in a pattern of racial profiling for at least a decade. The US Department of Justice, which launched a similar investigation, published a harsh criticism of the department in June, alleging that officers systematically discriminated against racial minorities, violated constitutional rights and ignored the well-being of detainees, even years before the episode. with Floyd.

Under the agreement with the state, training on dealing with delusional people, which was a key issue in the confrontation that led to Floyd’s death, will be prohibited.

The agreement also covers the use of cameras on police officers and on the dashboard of patrol cars, the well-being of officers and ways to deal with mental health crises or erratic behavior. An independent evaluator must be appointed to monitor compliance with the agreement.

