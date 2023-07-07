AI Goudan: Soul’s Intelligent Dialogue Robot Showcased at WAIC to Integrate AI and Social Interests

Title: Soul App Showcases Intelligent Dialogue Robot “AI Goudan” at World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Shanghai, [Location] – The 6th World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2023) took place in Shanghai from July 6th to 8th, with a focus on the theme “Intelligently Connected World, Creating the Future.” This year’s conference saw the highest number of exhibitors and the largest exhibition area in its history, showcasing groundbreaking achievements in innovative applications in the field of artificial intelligence. Among the participants was Soul App, a prominent representative from the social field, who demonstrated the innovative application of AI in social interactions.

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology, its implementation has become pervasive in various industries, including social networking. Since its launch in 2016, Soul has been at the forefront of utilizing AI technology to meet the growing demand for social connections. By incorporating an intelligent recommendation system based on users’ comprehensive profiles, they have successfully created a more open, engaging, and intelligent social platform, significantly enhancing the user experience. Throughout 2020, Soul invested in the research and development of AI-GC (Artificial Intelligence – General Creative), accumulating cutting-edge technologies in intelligent dialogue, image generation, and voice technology.

Shi Yingnan, special assistant to the CEO of Soul App, stated, “Internet socialization has gained widespread popularity, particularly among young people. They seek diverse gameplay and immersive interactions that cater to their individual needs while forging shared experiences. With the integration of AI technology, Soul App continues to innovate functions and gameplay around the core needs of users’ social interactions, pushing the boundaries of social connectivity.”

During the conference, Shi Yingnan showcased Soul’s intelligent dialogue robot known as “AI Goudan,” which was initially launched in 2022. This interactive robot conducts personalized conversations with users, combining posting, interaction, and other activities to offer users a personalized and enriching experience. Whether responding to various types of pictures, texts, or game interactions, “AI Goudan” exhibits exceptional interactive abilities across multiple scenarios. Furthermore, “AI Goudan” demonstrates human-like qualities, extensive knowledge, multimodal capabilities, a sense of time, and much more. For instance, when a user shares a picture from a dinner party, “AI Goudan” may utilize its time perception and accurate picture recognition to deduce that it is the user’s birthday dinner, prompting the robot to send a personal birthday greeting.

In recent years, Soul has tirelessly worked on strengthening its foundational capabilities in AI technology, actively promoting the application of artificial intelligence in the realm of social networking. Notably, they introduced the Lingxi system and the NAWA engine, facilitating intelligent connections between “people” and “content” on their platform through the “Consonance System.” Capitalizing on data and algorithms, this system continually mines effective features to enhance the efficiency and quality of user relationship building.

Soul further integrates AI, rendering, and image processing technologies by introducing the self-developed NAWA engine, supporting users in creating personalized social images and virtual scenes. The NAWA engine has found application in various scenarios, including super cute face pinching, cute face video matching, and the internally tested social metaverse space called NAWA POP. Through this engine, users can generate vivid virtual images, personalize their online avatars, and seamlessly communicate and interact with others using voice, text, and emotion, delivering an innovative social experience.

With a focus on enhancing user satisfaction, Soul has consistently increased its investment in diverse scenarios within the realm of internet social networking. By aligning with the interests and hobbies of younger generations, they continually drive the innovation of cutting-edge AI-GC technology at the application layer. Recently, Soul successfully launched the “Soul Dimensional Singer” activity, leveraging their long-standing AIGC technology to customize and optimize multi-speaker singing voice conversion diffusion models. This activity garnered widespread acclaim from users.

As innovative technologies like AIGC gain momentum, artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize people’s social lives, presenting limitless possibilities. Shi Yingnan affirmed, “Moving forward, Soul aims to fully implement AIGC technology in assisted creation and intelligent dialogue, aiding users in realizing individual creation, free expression, and immersive social experiences while fostering interactive communication. Additionally, Soul strives to make content co-construction within its ecosystem more accessible and convenient for a larger user base, ultimately fostering value creation through interest and creativity.”

