Chint New Energy Leads the Way in TOPCon Mass Production Efficiency Improvement and Module Technology Trends

9th TOPCon and XBC Technology Forum Focuses on Emerging Battery Technologies

The 9th TOPCon and XBC Technology Forum, hosted by ASIACHEM, took place in Nanjing, Jiangsu, recently. The forum brought together industry experts and technology giants to discuss hot topics such as the competitive landscape of the battery industry, battery process optimization, and efficiency improvement prospects.

One of the highlights of the forum was a speech by Dr. Xu Weizhi, CTO of Astronergy, a representative company of TOPCon technology. Dr. Xu shared insights on TOPCon mass production efficiency improvement and module technology trends. His speech, titled “Towards 26% TOPCon Mass Production Efficiency: High-efficiency n-type Cells and High-Power Photovoltaic Module Technology Trends and Prospects”, emphasized the increasing importance of TOPCon as a main technical route for large-scale production expansion in the industry.

Astronergy has been at the forefront of TOPCon technology for many years and has made significant advancements in research and development. Earlier this year, the company successfully introduced Boron-LDSE technology into SE-TOPCon batteries, leading to mass production of the entire factory production line. This breakthrough increased the mass production efficiency of TOPCon batteries by more than 0.3%. With the inclusion of Boron-LDSE technology and rear lightly doped poly layer LDP (Lightly Doped Poly Silicon) passivation technology, Chint New Energy has officially entered the TOPCon 3.0 era.

Chint New Energy, as a pioneer in TOPCon technology, has achieved impressive results in efficiency improvement. The average efficiency of their TOPCon cell R&D pilot line batches has reached 25.85%, and the average efficiency of mass production exceeds 25.6%. They have achieved these results through the implementation of SE technology, high-efficiency cleaning, and high-efficiency back passivation process. Astronergy continues to focus on optimizing efficiency by addressing key issues such as front-side recombination loss, optical loss, and front-side transmission loss of TOPCon cells. They are also investing in SE technology, new front and rear passivation technologies, and new high-efficiency contact passivation technologies to achieve further breakthroughs. It is projected that Chint New Energy’s TOPCon battery efficiency will reach 26.2% by the end of 2023.

From a cost perspective, the efficiency and yield of TOPCon batteries have significantly improved, driving the potential for cost reduction. Advancements in slurry cost reduction and n-type silicon wafer thinning technology are expected to further reduce TOPCon production costs and enhance cost performance.

Astronergy is also focusing on module efficiency improvement. They are optimizing the multi-busbar configuration and utilizing multi-channel optical design to enhance the utilization of light energy and internal module area. Through these efforts, they aim to achieve a breakthrough in module power and efficiency.

Chint New Energy has taken a leadership position in TOPCon industrialization and has a comprehensive presence in the TOPCon battery field. As part of their R&D-driven strategy, Astronergy plans to accelerate the production and release of new manufacturing bases in the second half of this year. They are targeting an annual production capacity of 36GW TOPCon, solidifying their position as the leader in mass production of TOPCon modules.

The 9th TOPCon and XBC Technology Forum provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss emerging battery technologies and explore opportunities for efficiency improvement and cost reduction. With TOPCon technology gaining prominence, companies like Chint New Energy are at the forefront of driving innovation and reshaping the industry.

