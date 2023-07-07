Home » New Drug Leqembi by Eisai Holds Promise in Slowing Down Alzheimer’s
New Drug Leqembi by Eisai Holds Promise in Slowing Down Alzheimer’s

A new drug developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai is set to be a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, called Lecanemab and marketed as Leqembi, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, pending confirmation of its efficacy.

Although the FDA had initially approved the drug in January, it required one more clinical trial for complete satisfaction. According to Teresa Buracchio, the acting director of the Office of Neuroscience at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, recent studies have demonstrated the drug’s safety as a treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease that affects memory and cognitive abilities. The FDA’s latest study, conducted on 1800 patients, indicated a significant reduction in cognitive decline when using Leqembi.

While the drug’s potential benefits are promising, concerns have been raised regarding potential side effects. Leqembi is administered intravenously, leading to speculation about possible inflammation and bleeding in the brain, known as aria, which has been observed in some patients. The FDA has acknowledged that the drug may indeed cause these side effects, possibly with fatal consequences.

As a precaution, it has been advised not to prescribe Leqembi to patients using anticoagulant medications as it increases the risk of brain hemorrhages. The drug is recommended primarily for patients with mild cognitive impairment and those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

This groundbreaking development in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease offers hope to millions of people affected by this debilitating condition. Further research and monitoring will be crucial to ensure the drug’s efficacy and safety in the long term.

