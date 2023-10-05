Air Supply Returns to the Arena of Stars for a Night of Classic Rock!

The legendary pop rock duo Air Supply will return to the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Resorts World Resort on December 3 at 6 pm to bring the audience an unforgettable night of classic rock!

As an evergreen tree in the rock music scene, Air Supply is famous for its lyrical and beautiful romantic songs and unique harmonious duets. Their hit single “Lost in Love” became the song of the year in 1980, thus winning music awards all over the world. Obsessed attention.

Air Supply will perform at the Arena of Stars on December 3, and tickets are now on sale.

Subsequently, their second single “All Out of Love” became a huge success, which allowed the two to continue to shine in the music industry, and successively released 7 folk singles that ranked in the top 5 of the charts. In the United States, Sales even rival those of The Beatles.

Since the late 1990s, Air Supply members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have been touring around the world and have successfully performed more than 5,300 concerts. On December 3, this veteran band from Australia will once again conquer the Malaysian audience with its award-winning, sold-out original music over the past 50 years.

Tickets for “Air Supply Live in Concert” are now on sale, priced at RM586 (VIP), RM396 (PS1), RM276 (PS2) and RM186 (PS3). Fares do not include a handling fee of RM4. For more details, visit rwgenting.com. #

