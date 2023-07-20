State of Neuquén routes today, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Before going out to the Neuquén and Río Negro routes It is important to check what your status is. There are several factors that can modify traffic, such as cuts due to protests or works, also weather conditions, such as wind or rain, and even the passage of crianceros. If you take advantage of your vacation, a holiday, a long weekend or you have another type of trip, such as for work or health, find the details to reach your destination in the best way. Look at Routes 22, 40, 237 and all those that run through both provinces.

Traffic on Route 237

The Ruta 237 It is one of the most circulated by those who go to or return from the mountains. It has two points that require special attention. One is at the access to Villa El Chocón, because with previous rains there have been cuts because it ended up covered in mud. The other is the so-called descent of Collón Curá. Its curves and counter-curves are taken quickly by inexperienced drivers who end up leaving the asphalt, but there are also reckless ones who make overtakes even though they have no vision of the opposite lane. With the low temperatures, one more problem is added: the shadow cones, where the ice that forms on the road does not melt and the vehicles that pass very quickly end up skidding.

From Vialidad they indicated that the state of the section Emp. RN 22 (Arroyito) – Piedra del Águila is passable with caution: possible formation of ice, wet road, sectors with rain, area with loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status Piedra del Águila – Pte Collón Curá (Emp. RN 234) is passable with caution: wet road, sectors with rain, possible formation of ice, mandatory carrying of chains and area with loose animals. The stage status Pte Collón Cura (Emp. RN 234) – Confluencia (Emp. RP 63 and 65) is passable with caution: wet road, sectors with rain, possible formation of ice, mandatory carrying of chains and area with loose animals. The stage status Confluence – Emp. RN 40 is passable with caution: wet road, possible formation of ice, mandatory carrying of chains and area with loose animals.

Traffic on Route 22

The Ruta 22 It is one of the busiest daily and the most complex. A part of its route is under construction and has many crossings and entrances to the towns it runs through. Even the layout crosses many of them. Therefore, it is common to find many traffic lights on your way. Given these characteristics, it is important to regulate speed and not make risky overruns.

From Vialidad they indicated that the state of the section Neuquén – Arroyito is passable with caution, with heavy traffic. The stage status Arroyito – Plaza Huincul – Cutral-Có is passable with caution: low adherence due to ice, area with loose animals, equipment operating and mandatory wearing of chains. The stage status Cutral-Có – Zapala is passable with caution: sectors with ice and compulsory carrying of chains.

Traffic on Route 40

The historic and emblematic Ruta 40 It has its central point in Chos Malal. In this town in the north of Neuquén, a milestone has been erected so that visitors can take a photo to appreciate the passage through the place and appreciate the landscape. Its extensive route accompanies the mountain range from south to north of the province, and it is the protagonist for the towns, which is why it is often full of tourists or becomes the point of concentration for protests.

From Vialidad they indicated that the state of the section Chos Malal – Barrancas is passable with caution: wet road, possible formation of ice, area with loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status Las Lajas (Emp. RN 242) – Chos Malal is passable with caution: wet road, possible formation of ice, area with loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status Zapala – Las Lajas (Emp. RN 242) is passable with caution: wet road, possible formation of ice, mandatory carrying of chains, area with loose animals and operating equipment. The stage status Zapala – La Rinconada (Emp. RN 234) is passable with caution: wet road, possible formation of ice, possible falling stones on the slope, loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status La Rinconada – Junín de los Andes – San Martín de los Andes is passable with caution: wet asphalt tape, sectors with rain, reduced visibility due to fog, area with loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status San Martín de los Andes – Acc. Chapelco is passable with caution: possible formation of ice, area with loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status Acc. Chapelco – Lago Villarino is passable with caution: sectors with rain and snow, loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains, equipment operating, restricted traffic in the section between RPN°65 (acc. Villa Trafúl) and RPN° 63 (Meliquina). The stage status Villarino Lake – Emp. RN 231 – Villa la Angostura is passable with caution, section between RPN 65 (entrance to Villa Trafúl) and RPN 63 (Villa Meliquina): from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. only light vehicles, wet road and sectors with rain The stage status Villa La Angostura – Emp. RN 237 is passable with caution: sectors with ice, area of ​​loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment. The stage status Emp. RN 237 – Pte Río Limay (Lte c/Río Negro) is passable with caution: sectors with ice, possible fall of stones at km 2,095, area of ​​loose animals, mandatory carrying of chains and operating equipment.

Traffic on Route 26 Caviahue – Copahue

The Ruta 26 It shows some impressive landscapes, especially in winter, when everything is covered by snow. It is also because it is one of the roads where extreme caution must be exercised when driving, if there are low temperatures.

From Vialidad they indicated that the state of the section Loncopué – Riscos Bayos – Hualcupén is passable, with caution: breakage in asphalt tape and water leaks. The stage status Hualcupén – Cajón Chico – Caviahue is passable with caution: break in asphalt tape and water leaks. The stage status Caviahue – Copahue is passable with caution: broken asphalt tape and water leaks.

Transit at international crossings

The international pass Pino Hachado: Passable with caution. Ice sectors. Step ENABLED FROM 09:00 to 18:00

The Icalma international pass: Passable with caution. ENABLED from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wet asphalt tape. Mandatory wearing of chains.

Hua Hum International Pass: Passable with caution. Ice sectors. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. INTERNATIONAL PASSAGE ENABLED from 09:00 to 20:00

The Mamuil Malal International Pass (ex Tromen): Passable with caution. MANDATORY CARRYING OF CHAINS. Hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Cardenal Samoré international pass: Passable with caution. Wet road, sectors with rain. Mandatory wearing of chains.

How to know the status of the routes?

A paragraph about: As the situation on the routes can change due to weather conditions, it is requested that the status of the routes be reviewed before embarking on a trip. If you have an internet connection, one way to do it is by consulting the report published by the Neuquén Provincial Highway Administration (DPV) on its website, which can be accessed by clicking here. By pressing the ‘Routes Status’ button, you access the latest survey of Neuquén roads (the time it was updated is reported at the top). On the last page, there is a special section that details the status of international crossings to Chile and their opening and closing hours. It can also be consulted through the National Highway page, selecting the corresponding district. Other options include the social networks of the same organizations, the Neuquén DPV informs at @dpvneuquen and you can also consult the Neuquén Civil Defense Facebook page or the page of the provincial undersecretary.

What to do if you find a breeder with his animals?

From Road Safety they have given a series of recommendations to deal with unexpected encounters with animals on the roads. The first thing they recommend is to wait for the animals to move forward and move to the side of the shoulder to let the vehicles pass. They also advise against honking as this can scare and scatter the animals. Lastly, and most importantly, they recommend traveling at low speed and with your lights on. “It is important to remember that there is a law in our province that allows animals to have the right of way and that protects them in the tracks of herding,” they explained from the agency.

Why use chains on icy or snowy roads?

Snow chains are a useful tool to improve tire traction in snowy or icy road conditions. To use them safely, it is recommended that you select the right type for your vehicle and road conditions, practice installing and removing them before you need them, slow down when driving with them, use them only in snowy or icy conditions, and check them regularly to make sure they are in good condition and working properly.





