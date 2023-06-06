Ferrari will inaugurate its electric car plant in 2024

The new plant Ferrari NV which will build electric supercars as well as next-generation powertrains, will be ready by the middle of next year to start the manufacturer’s electric chapter.

The plant, in Maranello, in northern Italy, “will be ready in June 2024”, two years after construction began, CEO Benedetto Vigna said Monday in an interview with Tommaso Ebhardt. The plant will have assembly lines that can assemble electric and non-electric cars, he added.

Ferrari plans to introduce its first fully electric Ferrari in the fourth quarter of 2025Vina said. Plug-in hybrid and battery-only models are expected to dominate the company’s offerings in the second half of the decade, with hybrid cars accounting for 35% of shipments in the first quarter.

The automaker’s transition to electrification has progressed more slowly than its rivals, and the maker of distinctive supercars has taken careful steps to retain its internal combustion engine-buying clientele. Porsche AG, Europe’s most valuable automaker after last year’s successful initial public offering, introduced the battery Taycan in 2019 and sales of the e-Macan will start in 2024, followed by an electric Cayenne the following year.

Vigna said that Ferrari has not lagged behind on electrification and does not foresee any margin reduction with the new electric models. Buying any other automaker or forming a luxury center with other fashion brands is also out of the question, he added.

Porsche, which is aiming for higher returns, is moving more towards luxury to fight Ferrari. The German company plans an all-electric high-performance SUV superior to the Cayenne, as part of a plan to increase operating margins to more than 20%.

Ferrari presented in September the Thoroughbred, which looks more like a sports utility vehicle, a break from the company’s traditional offering of low two-door sports cars. The move is anticipated to broaden Ferrari’s customer base. After starting with a combustion-only version, Vigna hinted that the car might be plug-in in the future.

Ferrari reopened Purosangue orders by 2026 after having filled its production capacity until the end of 2025Vina said.

