Infinite Diversity. Wildlife investigations in the Sasso Simone and Simoncello Park — Environment

Infinita Diversità wants to accompany enthusiasts and curious on a journey of profound knowledge of the life that makes up the Park of Sasso Simone and Simoncellothrough specific knowledge of insects, birds, mammals, bats, amphibians and more.
Through lectures, excursions and collection and observation activities in the field, listening and sharing of knowledge, participants and experts will be able to immerse themselves in the protected area, to deliver the results of their explorations to the Park and start future citizen science actions .
Several experts will speak:
Vincenzo Alfano – Ornithologist
Emiliano Battistini – Sound artist
Andrea Gigliotti – Wildlife technician of the Sasso Simone and Simoncello Park
Conrad Gillet – Finnish Museum of Natural History
Almo Farina – Ecologist, acoustic biodiversity observatory
Michele Rossini – Entomologist – World Biodiversity Association
Roberto Sartor – Environmental educator and popularizer
Laurent Sonet – Zoologist of the San Bartolo Park