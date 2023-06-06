Infinite Diversity. Wildlife investigations in the Sasso Simone and Simoncello Park — Environment

Infinita Diversità wants to accompany enthusiasts and curious on a journey of profound knowledge of the life that makes up the Park of Sasso Simone and Simoncellothrough specific knowledge of insects, birds, mammals, bats, amphibians and more.

Through lectures, excursions and collection and observation activities in the field, listening and sharing of knowledge, participants and experts will be able to immerse themselves in the protected area, to deliver the results of their explorations to the Park and start future citizen science actions .

Several experts will speak:

Vincenzo Alfano – Ornithologist

Emiliano Battistini – Sound artist

Andrea Gigliotti – Wildlife technician of the Sasso Simone and Simoncello Park

Conrad Gillet – Finnish Museum of Natural History

Almo Farina – Ecologist, acoustic biodiversity observatory

Michele Rossini – Entomologist – World Biodiversity Association

Roberto Sartor – Environmental educator and popularizer

Laurent Sonet – Zoologist of the San Bartolo Park