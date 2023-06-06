Animation Popular Science | National Eye Care Day: Get Eight Magical Weapons, Let’s Scientifically Love Eyes and Protect Eyes-News Center-Nanhai.com

Click to view more videos

June 6, 2023 is the 28th National Eye Care Day. The theme of this year’s event is “Pay attention to universal eye health“. Due to the increase in close-range eye-use environments such as playing computers and watching mobile phones, the trend of younger myopia among young people is becoming more and more obvious. Eyes are the windows of the soul, let’s get the eight magic weapons, and let’s love and protect our eyes together.

















Original Title: Animation Science | National Eye Care Day get eight magic weapons, scientific eye care and eye protection together





