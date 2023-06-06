Home » These startups build on former McMakler employees
Business

These startups build on former McMakler employees

by admin
These startups build on former McMakler employees

Overall, almost none of the tech start-ups by former McMakler employees have anything to do with real estate.
McMakler

It just became known that the real estate startup McMakler for the third time in less than a year laid off employees on a large scale. This time 60 employees from different departments were made redundant – and this time McMakler boss Felix Jahn reported the mass layoffs himself.

The Berlin proptech, which helps homeowners sell their property, prepares valuations and brokers residential property through its own network of brokers, once had a good chance of becoming the next German unicorn. After its last round of financing of over 50 million in January 2022, investors valued the startup at around 800 million euros. This value could have halved in the meantime. Rising interest rates on loans and high construction costs continue to cloud the market prospects in the real estate industry. A good time to go?

Over a dozen former McMakler employees left the startup long before the crisis to set up their own business. Above all, there are the McMakler co-founders Lukas Pieczonka and Hanno Heintzenberg, who Dead body set up a fast delivery service for medicines in 2021.

See also  Migrants-security, not just the police: from Meloni-Piantedosi more social aid

You may also like

Baerbock and Heil will discuss these economic issues...

Microsoft announces the first cloud region in Italy

LBX, the Lexus compact SUV that focuses on...

Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ

Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of...

S&P 500: Morgan Stanley confirms bearish view. The...

That’s how I earned 28,000 euros in half...

Agathe Monpays, who is the baby CEO at...

Continuing and Optimizing New Energy Vehicle Purchase Tax...

I made $250,000 in sales working 4 hours...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy