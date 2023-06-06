Home » Beni: 12 ex-combatants handed over to the P-DDRCS program by the FARDC
News

Beni: 12 ex-combatants handed over to the P-DDRCS program by the FARDC

by admin
Beni: 12 ex-combatants handed over to the P-DDRCS program by the FARDC

2023. Radio Okapi/ph. Marc Maro Fimbo”/>

The FARDC handed over to the Demobilization, Disarmament, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) on Monday, June 5, twelve ex-combatants from different armed groups, who have decided to leave the bush and join this program. Among these fighters are two minors.

These two fighters come from several armed groups:

  • FPP/AP de Kabido
  • Mayani UPLC
  • Nduma Renovation
  • Mai-Mai Kyandenga.

Two weeks ago, they abandoned certain bases of these armed groups located in Kasinga, Kalunguta and Mwenda in the territory of Beni to surrender to the FARDC.

The army, which welcomes this gesture, calls on other combatants who are still in the bush to lay down their arms. Captain Anthony Mwalushayi, spokesperson for Sokola 1 operations, reassures:

“It is a strong message that our compatriots sent to the army to accept the call not only of the army but also of the P-DDRCS program. We are here with the international community, which is represented by MONUSCO. This is to tell you that nothing is to be feared. So you are compelled to leave the bush to join the train and build peace together”.

For his part, Omar Kavota, the head of the disarmament, demobilization, community recovery and stabilization program in the Beni region reassured on the care of these combatants:

“We assure them that they will be properly taken care of. In the disarmament site, they will be practically a month. And then in the demobilization site, they will do three months since they will be trained to learn trades that will be able to accompany them in society during community reintegration”.

The two children who were among these combatants were handed over to an NGO partner of UNICEF for transitional care, before reunification with their families.

See also  The roof of a house in Loria is on fire

You may also like

Presentation of the XXVII edition of “Ferrara under...

Kinshasa: The drivers’ strike paralyzes economic activities –...

District Health Secretary reports 200 cases of dengue

Infinite Diversity. Wildlife investigations in the Sasso Simone...

Animation Popular Science | National Eye Care Day:...

“There would be new taxes to be able...

Inaugurated in Piedmont, in the sign of Cavour,...

Editorial: the sign is valid – Lääne Elu

Airlines recover passengers and income after pandemic impact

Corpus Domini, Procession and Flower Festival on Saturday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy