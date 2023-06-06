Beni: 12 ex-combatants handed over to the P-DDRCS program by the FARDC

2023. Radio Okapi/ph. Marc Maro Fimbo”/>

The FARDC handed over to the Demobilization, Disarmament, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) on Monday, June 5, twelve ex-combatants from different armed groups, who have decided to leave the bush and join this program. Among these fighters are two minors.

These two fighters come from several armed groups:

FPP/AP de Kabido

Mayani UPLC

Nduma Renovation

Mai-Mai Kyandenga.

Two weeks ago, they abandoned certain bases of these armed groups located in Kasinga, Kalunguta and Mwenda in the territory of Beni to surrender to the FARDC.

The army, which welcomes this gesture, calls on other combatants who are still in the bush to lay down their arms. Captain Anthony Mwalushayi, spokesperson for Sokola 1 operations, reassures:

“It is a strong message that our compatriots sent to the army to accept the call not only of the army but also of the P-DDRCS program. We are here with the international community, which is represented by MONUSCO. This is to tell you that nothing is to be feared. So you are compelled to leave the bush to join the train and build peace together”.

For his part, Omar Kavota, the head of the disarmament, demobilization, community recovery and stabilization program in the Beni region reassured on the care of these combatants:

“We assure them that they will be properly taken care of. In the disarmament site, they will be practically a month. And then in the demobilization site, they will do three months since they will be trained to learn trades that will be able to accompany them in society during community reintegration”.

The two children who were among these combatants were handed over to an NGO partner of UNICEF for transitional care, before reunification with their families.