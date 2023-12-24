Alan Tam’s Shantou Concert: A Passionate and Legendary Night

Alan Tam’s Shantou Concert Ignites Passion and Excitement

Last night, the Shantou Sports Center Stadium was filled with energy and passion as Alan Tam’s Classic Legend Tour Concert – Shantou took place. The concert saw over 20,000 fans from all over the country come together to enjoy the music of the legendary Alan Tam. The performance, which lasted for three hours, was not only a musical feast but also served as a warm-up for the 2023 Dongchu Shantou Marathon.

Shantou has become a hub for musical events, with at least one concert taking place each month. This has allowed citizens to experience the thrill of meeting their idols and enjoying the happiness brought by music and the stage. The influx of fans from all over the country has not only ignited the cultural tourism market in Shantou but has also empowered the city’s integrated development of cultural tourism.

Alan Tam, a palace-level singer in the Chinese music scene, wowed the audience with a performance that showcased his musical legend. Despite the cold weather, the audience remained unfazed, with everyone joining in to sing along to familiar melodies. The concert was a trip down memory lane for many, with some fans bringing their parents to witness the performance and relive their favorite classics.

The concert not only brought joy to fans but also showcased the economic potential of hosting such events. The “concert economy” has become a driving force in Shantou’s cultural tourism, with concerts attracting visitors who go on to explore the city’s various attractions and cuisine.

With a line-up of celebrities and big names scheduled to perform in Shantou in the coming year, it is clear that the city’s “concert economy” will continue to flourish, further enhancing Shantou’s reputation as a cultural tourism destination.

Photo by our reporter Lin Yanxun/Wen Linpeng/

Publication date: December 24, 2023

Source: Shantou Daily (Copyright Statement: The copyright belongs to Shantou Rong Media Group. Without permission, it is strictly prohibited to reprint, copy, or adapt the news works of Shantou Rong Media reporters. Violators will be prosecuted according to the law.)

Share this: Facebook

X

