Wang Hao from CCID Research Institute: Promoting industrial innovation with high-quality development of urban industry_Finance Network-CAIJING.COM.CN

Chengdu Hosts 2023 Modern Urban Industrial Development Conference

The “2023 Modern Times” conference was recently hosted in Chengdu, Sichuan, focusing on the role of urban industry in driving industrial innovation. The event was organized by the National Strategic Advisory Committee for the Construction of a Manufacturing Power and sponsored by the Chengdu Municipal People’s Government.

Wang Hao, director of the Industrial Policy Research Institute and Advanced Manufacturing Center of the CCID Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the conference. He emphasized the need for innovation and highlighted the importance of urban industry as a carrier space form for future industrial innovation. He discussed Sichuan’s potential for breakthroughs in the industrial sector and the development of new intelligent productivity.

Wang also stressed the importance of intelligence, greening, and integration in urban industry, mentioning the blurring of boundaries between industries and the need for high-end integrated development. He further highlighted Chengdu’s advantages in terms of talent resources and geographical location, making it a promising hub for modern urban industries.

The conference also featured discussions on international benchmarking, with Wang citing examples of global cities such as Tokyo, New York, and Singapore, and their successful urban industrial development models. He expressed his hope for further research and development in Chengdu’s urban industrial industry and provided suggestions for the government’s consideration.

The event concluded with a message from Wang Hao, stating that urban industry is the most important carrier space form for future industrial innovation and that high-quality development of urban industry drives industrial innovation and promotes new industrialization.

The conference served as a platform for experts, industry leaders, and government officials to exchange insights and pave the way for the future development of the urban industrial sector.

