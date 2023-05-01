Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa travel together to Brazil

Alberto Fernandez y Sergio Massa will travel in the next few hours to Brazil to share a state visit which will seek to shore up the bilateral agenda. The Minister of Economy joined the procession despite the tensions that there was in the last days with the president.

The information was confirmed to PROFILE by government sources, who indicated that in the next few hours the president together with the Minister of Economy and the Foreign Minister santiago cafiero will travel to Brasilia to meet with the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.

While the presidents will advance the general terms of the relationship bilateral, economic officials will address the finer points of the negotiation. That is why Massa is expected to travel with the economic team, according to the information provided by sources from the Treasury Palace.

Once in Brazilian territory, Massa is expected to hold a meeting with his partner fernando haddad. The idea, they maintain, is to finalize details around an agreement such as the one announced with China in the last few days: imports must be in Brazilian currency so that the Banco Central don’t lose dollar reserves on exchanges amid currency shortages.

The joint trip is known two weeks after the departure of Antonio Aracre, former chief of Fernández’s advisers, amid reports that he would replace Massa himself when the head of Palacio resigns to dedicate himself to his presidential candidacy. Rumors of hypothetical economic measures by the former CEO of Syngenta accelerated the run on the dollar, which last week touched $500.

In the run-up to the trip on Tuesday, May 2, the Economy Minister held a meeting with Argentine businessmen in order to coordinate actions that strengthen the Bilateral trade with the Federative Republic of Brazil.

According to what was known, the participation of that conclave in the Ministry of Economy Rodrigo Perez Graziano (Peugeot Argentina SA); Sebastian Bonetto (Administrative Company of the Wholesale Electricity Market SA); Juan Lozano (CNH Argentina SA); Rodrigo Weisburd (John Deere Industries Argentina SA); Sergio Fernández (John Deere Industries Argentina SA); Luz Elena Jurado (Volvo); Ricardo Fernández Pancelli (BASF Argentina SA); Carlos Calmarini (Ford Argentina SA); Javier Madanes Quintanilla (Aluar Aluminio Argentino SA Industrial and SIDERCA SAIC); Alejandro Gentile (Techint Group) and Ricardo Flammini (Nissan Argentina).

There were other entrepreneurs like Sergio Perez Jimenez (Acindar SA); Marcellus Puig (President of VW); Angela Stelzer (Volkswagen Argentina SA); Rodolfo Sánchez Moreno (Ball Envases de Aluminio SA); and Santos Doncel (President of IVECO Group).

The trip to Brazil

The Presidency indicated that the meeting in Brasilia is the continuation of the dialogue that began days ago through a teleconference between both leaders.

The working meeting will address the bilateral agenda between the two countries, such as the evolution of trade, progress in the implementation of the cooperation agreements signed in recent months, where the two presidents relaunched the strategic alliance.

However, the Argentine President will seek economic support from the neighboring country in the midst of the economic crisis, as well as financing to link the gas pipeline that leaves Dead cow with the infrastructure that carries gas to southern Brazil.

Fernández and Massa will once again share space after on Friday they led the launch of the Argentina Irrigated Comprehensive Plan, in the Centro Cultural Kirchner (CCK). At that time, Massa quoted Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who had given a speech in La Plata the day before.

“Yesterday I heard the Vice President propose ‘with a new head in a new world‘. And indeed. In this world, when we talk about foreign trade, we look at our main regional partner Brazil as a competitor. But also as an ally. It’s like that, looking at the world with a different logic,” he said.

