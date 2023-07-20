Alberto Fernández ruled out a victory for Milei: “I don’t think Argentina will go crazy”

President Alberto Fernandez affirmed this Wednesday, July 19, that the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massais “an extraordinary candidate” of the Union for the Fatherland and dismissed the possibility that the libertarian Javier Milei can get a victory in the presidential elections.

“I don’t think Argentina will go crazyThat wouldn’t happen,” Fernández said when asked about what an eventual victory for Javier Milei would mean for the country.

During an interview with the German channel Deutsche Welle (DW)in the framework of his visit to Belgium to participate in the III Summit between the European Union (EU) and CELAC, the Head of State completed his response: “No, the Argentines don’t… that wouldn’t happen“.

Alberto Fernández signed an energy cooperation memorandum with the European Union

“In any case, we are in a democracy. What we preserve the most is institutionality, the rule of law and democracy. We are sure that we have an extraordinary candidate who is Sergio Massa, the Minister of Economy,” he stressed.

In this framework, Alberto Fernández acknowledged that it is “true” that the official candidate performs his duties in the Palace of Finance with 115% inflation, but argued: “We received a country with 54 points of inflation. In the first year we lowered it to 35 and the war brought us back to 54”.

“Now we are in the consequences of the war that in an economy with 54 points of inflation puts much more pressure. Now, I I am sure that Sergio Massa is an extraordinary candidate and he will be an extraordinary president“, he asserted.

Alberto Fernández in Brussels for the Celac and European Union summit.

In another section of the interview, the President denied the fact that his disputes with the Vice President Cristina Kirchner have harmed the Government’s management: “I am not going to talk about it or attribute any responsibility to Cristina on that point”.

“The truth is that I had to govern four very difficult years. The inheritance that the Macri government left us with an unpayable debt, which they knew was unpayable. In fact, they virtually left us in default. The 99th day of government was just beginning. the pandemic and we spent almost two years with a pandemic. In the middle trying to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund so as not to default. Then came the war and then the drought,” he listed.

For Fernández, his management at the head of the national Executive had “many achievements” and he avoided talking about failures: “I feel that if we had not lived through such a complex time, we could have obtained better results.”

Union for the Homeland: What is the role of Alberto Fernández?

“I feel that we have done a lot, but the truth is that inflation is a problem, informal work is a problem. They are things that we have to solve, that are pending. They are things that I would have liked to be able to solve and I could not”, admitted the president.

Alberto Fernández on the IMF

Regarding the debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Fernández indicated that they are “negotiating” the agreement, which would imply an advance of funds from that organization to strengthen the reserves affected by the impact of the drought.

“You know that Argentina has suffered a tremendous drought that has determined a loss of 20% of its exports, which means 20,000 million dollars that stopped entering the country,” he pointed out.

Within this framework, the Argentine head of state recalled that in the agreement signed with the IMF organization “there is a clause that expressly says that if, due to circumstances beyond Argentine policy, the economy is deteriorated by any circumstance, the program can be review”.

President Alberto Fernández with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

“That is what we are doing, we are working on that and we are convinced that we are going to have an agreement,” said Fernández. .

At the end of the journalistic note, the President sent a message to the Argentines: “I wish you the best. We have the best people and Argentina deserves the best. I will always be grateful to the Argentines who have given me the honor of chairing the country that I love so much.”

“I want Argentina not to go back, to continue expanding rights, to continue promoting equality. And for this reason I am confident that the Argentines will not make mistakes and will continue to bet on us,” he concluded.

