Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce their divorce after nearly 8 years of marriage

Title: Hollywood Power Couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After Eight Years of Marriage

Intro: After almost eight years of marriage, Hollywood power couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced their decision to divorce. The couple shared the news on Monday, requesting privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

Body:

Sofia Vergara, known for her role in the hit TV show “Modern Family,” and Joe Manganiello, recognized for his role in “Magic Mike,” have decided to end their nearly eight-year marriage. The couple informed PageSix about their difficult decision to divorce, expressing their love and care for each other.

Vergara and Manganiello’s representatives have been contacted for comment on this unfortunate news. The couple’s statement emphasized the importance of respecting their privacy during this challenging period.

Their romantic journey began in 2014, and after six months of dating, they got engaged. Their luxurious wedding in Palm Beach in 2015 attracted attention, with Vergara sharing moments from the event on her Instagram page.

Recently, Manganiello wished Vergara a happy birthday on his Instagram, posting a photo of the couple, indicating that their relationship appeared to be going strong. However, Vergara’s social media posts in the days leading up to Manganiello’s birthday celebration were notably absent of any photos featuring the “Magic Mike” star.

These developments have left fans intrigued about the reasons behind the couple’s split, as they seemed like one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and adored pairs. However, details surrounding the divorce are yet to be revealed.

As two highly successful actors, Vergara and Manganiello have garnered a considerable following and have been admired for their love and strong bond. Fans and well-wishers are left in shock by this unexpected news and are anxiously waiting to see how both stars navigate this challenging time.

In conclusion, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced their divorce, bringing an end to their nearly eight-year-long marriage. Fans and the public alike are sending their thoughts and respect to the couple as they embark on this new phase of their lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

