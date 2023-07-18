Aroldis Chapman Secures First Win as Rangers Beat Rays 3-2 on Pinch-Hit Wild Pitch

Title: Aroldis Chapman Claims First Victory with Texas Rangers in Hotly Contested Win against Tampa Bay Rays

Arlington – In a thrilling showdown between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays, Aroldis Chapman showcased his prowess on the mound, leading the Rangers to a 3-2 victory on Monday. The acclaimed reliever recorded his first win since joining Texas and left spectators in awe with two of the fastest pitches seen by the Rangers in the Statcast era.

Chapman, who made his way to Arlington last month from the Kansas City Royals, stole the limelight with his incredible performance. The hard-throwing lefty unleashed lightning-fast pitches, reaching a jaw-dropping 102.8 mph, while striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

The Rangers found themselves in a prime scoring position in the ninth, with pinch-hitter Josh Smith stepping up to the plate. Smith capitalised on a wild pitch thrown by Tampa Bay’s Pete Fairbanks, allowing him to advance from third and score the game-deciding run. Mitch Garver had triggered the play with a carefully watched at-bat, culminating in Fairbanks’ untimely miscue.

Notably, this victory marks the Rangers’ fourth consecutive win since the All-Star break, underlining their determination to push forward in the season. Throughout these victories, the team demonstrated resilience, often turning the tables after the sixth inning.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rays saw standout performances from several international players. Yandy Díaz of Cuba went 4-1, contributing a crucial run for his team, while Randy Arozarena, also from Cuba, finished 3-0 with an RBI. Dominican players Wander Franco (3-0) and José Siri (4-1) played their part, as well as Panamanian Christian Bethancourt (3-0) behind the plate.

For the Rangers, Cuban player Adolis García struggled at the plate, registering a 4-0 performance. However, Dominicans Ezequiel Durán (3-1, one run scored, two RBIs) and Leody Taveras (3-0) contributed solid efforts throughout the game, helping to secure the victory.

With this impressive win against the AL division leaders, the Rangers have set a strong tone for the series and are eager to build on their newfound momentum. Fans can look forward to witnessing more action-packed games as the rivalry between these two teams intensifies.

