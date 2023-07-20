Home » Man Arrested at La Aurora Airport for Attempted Tax Evasion on Gold Jewelry
Man Arrested at La Aurora International Airport for Tax Evasion on Gold Jewelry

Guatemala City – Security forces successfully captured a man at the La Aurora International Airport on July 19, 2023, after he attempted to evade tax return for a batch of gold jewelry. The suspect, identified as Aníbal Ariel González, an Argentine national, was apprehended by the Special Unit against Crimes at Airports and Aerodromes in coordination with the National Civil Police.

González, who had arrived on a flight from Panama, caught the attention of authorities during a routine inspection of his luggage and clothing. Agent’s suspicions were confirmed when they discovered hidden merchandise, specifically gold jewelry. The suspect presented an invoice stating the value of $23,787 and a weight of 881 grams for the jewelry.

However, the agents decided to weigh the batch themselves and were astonished to find that the actual weight was 2,776 grams, significantly higher than the declared amount. Following a thorough review process, the Unit estimated the value of the merchandise to be US $76,650.94, equivalent to more than half a million in the national currency (Q582,540).

Furthermore, the Public Ministry (MP) informed that in addition to the total amount, an additional figure would be added to account for the taxes that were sought to be evaded, which the Superintendence of Tax Administration (SAT) would not have received.

Due to the discrepancy between the stated weight and the actual weight, the agents decided to seize the jewelry as evidence for the legal proceedings against González.

The incident highlights the continued efforts of the Special Unit against Crimes at Airports and Aerodromes to combat illicit activities and ensure compliance with tax regulations. Authorities remain vigilant in their mission to maintain the integrity of the country’s borders and prevent smuggling attempts.

The detainment of González sends a strong message that tax evasion and smuggling will not be tolerated in Guatemala. The successful operation serves as a reminder that the security forces will continue to work diligently to protect the economic interests of the country and its citizens.

