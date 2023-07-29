The Reggia di Colorno (PR) joins the European Network of Royal Palaces — Emilia-Romagna Region

Green light to join the Palace of Colorno at the Network of European Royal Residences (Arre) which coordinates and unites sites full of charm and historical testimonies of the past, today important poles of tourist attraction.

Born in 2001, Arre represents 100 royal palaces in 14 countries of the Unionand among the residences that are part of the network are global icons such as Versailles, the Royal Palace of Turin, the Royal Palace of Caserta and the Royal Palace of Naples.

The approval for Colorno came from the General Assembly of the Association led by Catherine Pégard, and today in one of the best-known rooms of the Ducal Palace the President of the Province, Andrew Massari signed the partnership agreement in attendance of the regional councilor for culture, Mauro Felixby the mayor of Colorno, Christian Stocchiby the mayor of Parma, Michael War, Of Simone Greendirector of the Pilotta Monumental Complex, and of the institutions that are following the project with great interest, including the University of Parma, the Cariparma Foundation and the Banca Monte di Parma Foundation.

The association has two important goals: to improve the management and conservation of the palaces and to open their wonder to visitors from all over the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

