Media: Mbappé rejects talks with Al-Hilal

According to several media reports, PSG star Kylian Mbappé has rejected talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal about a change. According to reports, he had offered a total package of around one billion euros for a transfer.

As the French sports daily “L’Équipe”, the broadcaster “Sky” and other media report, representatives of the club from the Saudi Arabian Pro League came to Paris to present their plans to Mbappé. Mbappé is said to have declined the call. In the overall package, the club should be ready to pay one billion euros for one year, including 300 million as a transfer fee for Paris.

Mbappé had extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 until 2024. This includes a unilateral option for another year until 2025 – but he has not yet taken it up. This would mean that the 24-year-old would be free in the summer of 2024. There is a move to Real Madrid in the room.

PSG are urging Mbappé to make a change – because of the fee

Paris recently excluded Mbappé from the team’s trip to Asia and wanted to put pressure on Mbappé to switch this summer if he does not want to extend. Because this is the only way PSG could achieve a transfer fee.

As the property of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, PSG is well equipped financially. In order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, however, the club urgently needs to show income from the football business. A transfer fee for Mbappé would give PSG more leeway in the transfer market.

A move to Real Madrid is on the cards

It is unclear whether Mbappé’s rejection of Al-Hilal is final and whether he even wants to leave. Real Madrid could wait for a free transfer in 2024. Mbappé, who according to media reports is to receive a high double-digit million bonus just for fulfilling the last year of the contract in the 2023/24 season, has never publicly expressed intentions to change.

Malcolm joins Al Hilal

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal signed Brazilian Malcom. The 26-year-old Brazil international is moving to Saudi Arabia from Zenit St. Petersburg. The transfer fee should be around 60 million euros. Malcom, who moved to Russia from FC Barcelona in 2019, signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

